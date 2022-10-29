The Black Ferns beat Wales 55-3 in the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. Video / Spark Sport

Black Ferns 55

Wales 3

The Black Ferns have punched their ticket to the World Cup semifinals in style.

In a rematch of their second group game, the New Zealand side were again too strong for Wales, but made a clear step up from that outing in the 55-3 win.

The long-awaited backline trio of Portia Woodman, Ruby Tui and Ayesha Leti-I'iga did not disappoint, with all three players having opportunities to make their mark, though the flow of the game saw the Black Ferns attack more on Woodman's side of the pack.

Their influence on the game was aided by the return of halves pairing Kendra Cocksedge and Ruahei Demant, with Cocksedge dictating the pace and taking quick taps from stoppages as often as she could, while Demant's vision and playmaking ability was on full display, even if the odd pass was off the mark.

Importantly, Demant also looked settled as a goal kicker after coming into the match with a success rate of around 40 per cent in the tournament so far. She kicked five of her seven attempts, and was forced to kick almost exclusively from wide angles.

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant. Photo / Photosport

Up front, it was an improved effort on the previous encounter, though the Welsh won the battle at the breakdown to slow the Black Ferns down early in the piece.

While an impressive display for the most part, starting slow continues to be an area of concern for the Black Ferns as they now turn their attention to a semifinal against France at Eden Park next weekend.

With so many options available, the Ferns looked to attack from the opening whistle – something the Welsh were wise to in the opening minutes. In fact, the Welsh had an opportunity to take the first lead of the game inside five minutes, but Elinor Snowsill's penalty goal was wayward.

The Black Ferns were made to work hard for their opening points, but a few good phases inside the Welsh 22m eventually led to player of the match Theresa Fitzpatrick putting Tui in some space, who subsequently shoveled the ball on the Woodman for the opening try.

Wales hit back through a penalty moments later, but that opening try gave the Black Ferns confidence and they began to find space to work in. They were in again within minutes – this time Woodman assisting Tui after having to backtrack to gather a Demant cross-field kick pass.

Not willing to give the Welsh any time to rest, Cocksedge got on with free kicks and penalties quickly with great results. The cracks were beginning to show in the Welsh, and the Black Ferns took advantage – with Sarah Hirini and Amy Rule both showing strength to score before the break.

Not long after the restart, the Black Ferns were in again as Woodman ran in her 20th try to stand alone as the tournament's all-time leading try-scorer.

Tries to Alana Bremner, Demant, and a double to Luka Connor followed, as the side closed out the win in style.

Black Ferns 55 (Portia Woodman 2, Luka Connor 2, Ruby Tui, Sarah Hirini, Amy Rule, Alana Bremner, Ruahei Demant tries; Demant 5 con)

Wales 3 (Keira Bevan pen)

Halftime: 26-3