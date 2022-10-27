Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby World Cup: How Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon made impact felt despite recovering from injury

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Kennedy Simon will make her return against Wales this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Kennedy Simon will make her return against Wales this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Kennedy Simon’s road to the World Cup has been rocky.

An accidental clash during one of the Black Ferns’ first training sessions of the year saw the loose forward sidelined from the international arena for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport