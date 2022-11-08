Black Ferns players Theresa Fitzpatrick and Amy Rule reflect on their victory against France and look ahead to the final. Video / Molly Floyd

Flanker Sarah Hirini says a review of the Black Ferns’ performance in the semifinal revealed they will need to “be a lot better if we want to win a World Cup”.

The Black Ferns beat France 25-24 in a thriller at Eden Park, as England out-muscled Canada 26-19 in the other semifinal.

“I hope we’re a lot better,” Hirini said. “Even rewatching the clips, I just thought we were doing some dumb things and not playing to the gameplan. We had an amazing gameplan but probably didn’t really utilise what was going on in front of us.

“We’ve chatted about that a lot and I know us forwards will be driving those standards over the next few days.”

Hirini said the Black Ferns were “definitely underdogs”.

Sarah Hirini of New Zealand during the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final match between New Zealand and France at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday November 05, 2022. Copyright photo: Aaron Gillions / www.photosport.nz

“We came into this tournament ranked No 3, now probably ranked No 2.

“[England] are the team to beat, and we’ve definitely talked about it like that. So we know we have to do everything right, we can’t make basic errors like we did in the semifinal if we want to beat England this weekend.”

She said England’s highly professional system was a model other nations should follow.

“It’s great for them, and probably why they’re 30 [victorious] games on the trot. I don’t know what the next World Cup will be like if there are another three or four teams [that are] professional.”

Hooker Georgia Ponsonby said the Black Ferns front row was prepared for a stern challenge from England’s formidable pack in the game of their lives.

“We’re well aware England have a really strong forward pack and we know what’s coming for us this weekend. So we’re well prepared for that, we’ve done our homework,” said Ponsonby.

“This is the game of our lives; this is the game that you dream of. Yes, it is a challenge and it’s going to be probably the biggest game in many of our careers — but it’s why we play, it’s why we do this.”

Georgia Ponsonby: 'We know what’s coming for us this weekend.' Photo / Photosport

Ponsonby said the Black Ferns knew their fast-paced style of rugby made the side attractive to watch.

“We’re exciting; we play an exciting gameplan. You just don’t know what we’re going to do, because we don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Ahead of what promises to be a tough final, Hirini said the team had made a point of enjoying their preparation.

“Things are already serious enough, you don’t need to carry that on throughout the week — and I think that’s probably why Aotearoa have got behind us. We’re being ourselves: we can laugh and joke but be serious at the same time, we can work really hard and have a smile on our face.

“We wouldn’t be women’s rugby if we weren’t doing that.”

Hirini said the team had worked hard to improve after struggling on last November’s Northern Hemisphere tour.

“I think everyone wanted to change. No one was happy with the end-of-year tour, for multiple reasons. And when we talked about playing at a home World Cup we just wanted to put on a show for our fans and show how classy women’s rugby players are, [to show] that you can have personalities and still be playing really good.

“It’s incredible [how] the team’s turned around from last year and the way that we’ve come together and how we’ve brought Aotearoa together.”

The flanker also paid tribute to her long-time Sevens teammate Ruby Tui, saying the winger “has been one of the best players in the world at this tournament”.

“Ruby’s a pretty special person.

“She’s pretty great off the field, but gee she can work hard on the field. I don’t think she’s changed, I think the world has probably seen how hard she works.”