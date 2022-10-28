Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui return for the Black Ferns this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Throughout Wayne Smith’s tenure at the helm, the Black Ferns have tried to play a free, high-tempo style of rugby, causing plenty of problems for opposing defences throughout 2022.

Now with a fully fit squad for the first time in their World Cup campaign, Saturday night’s quarter-final against Wales in Whangārei could see the Ferns take their most aggressive form yet.

After much speculation as to how certain stars would be able to take to the field together, the New Zealand side unveiled a new backline combination for the match, with Ruby Tui returning at fullback to allow starts for Portia Woodman and Ayesha Leti-I’iga on the wings. With plenty of skill and speed to burn between the three, Stacey Fluhler also makes her return at centre to partner Theresa Fitzpatrick in the midfield.

It’s an imposing backline, and one that exemplifies the brand of rugby the Black Ferns want to play. Of the five, four were part of the Black Ferns Sevens’ gold medal-winning bid at the Tokyo Olympics.





Wayne Smith during a training session at Linwood Rugby Club, Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

“Then we’ve got Renee Holmes, Amy du Plessis, Renee Wickliffe - who could well have been player of the match last week - and Sylvia Brunt,” Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said of the depth in his backline.

“We’ve got huge quality there, so I’ve never really stressed about injury in this team because there’s always someone else who can come in.”

Tui got her first start at fullback in the Black Ferns’ win over Wales in pool play, and her selection in the role again shows clear intent. As the team head into the knockout stages, Tui provides more of a threat with ball in hand in open play than Holmes, who has been named on the bench. However, it’s a case of selectors having to choose their weapon as it comes at the cost of Holmes’ goal-kicking – an area that has been an issue for the Ferns all season.

It will be just one area of interest, as the Black Ferns also look to match the physicality of the Welsh pack. After a disappointing outing in that area when the sides met during pool play, the Ferns will be wanting for a repeat of last weekend’s effort against Scotland, which was their most complete performance of the World Cup.

Smith said finding the strongest possible squad was always a work in progress and depended on who his side met on any given week.

“They’re not easy discussions, and they’re not on form, they’re not on anything other than small selection issues that go in favour of one woman and not the other,” Smith said of the selection process.

“Everyone’s got, say, one thing to work on. You’re never really right or wrong in selection; it comes down to one person’s perception in the end.

“There really aren’t any [players] we aren’t happy with,” Smith said. “We’re sort of promoting this idea that if we get through this and keep going, then selection is a process every week. Sometimes it’s horses for courses, sometimes it’s current form, but it’s never over until it’s over.”

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Renee Holmes.

Wales: Jasmine Joyce, Lowri Norkett, Carys Williams, Hannah Jones (c), Lisa Neumann, Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan, Sioned Harries, Alex Callender, Beth Lewis, Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Donna Rose, Carys Phillips, Cara Hope.

Reserves: Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Pyrs, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Georgia Evans, Siwan Lillicrap, Ffion Lewis, Lleucu George, Megan Webb.