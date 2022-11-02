Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns aren’t interested in reading into recent history.

Ahead of their World Cup semifinal against France at Eden Park on Saturday night, plenty has been made of the fact France have won the last four meetings between the teams; the two most recent outings, in particular, as they were part of last year’s northern tour during which the New Zealand side failed to win a game.

But things are different for the Black Ferns now. Coaching changes earlier in the year saw a complete overhaul of the way they played the game and, since last year’s tour, they have won 10 matches on the trot — scoring 479 points and conceding just 79.

Heading into the latest instalment of the saga this weekend, captain Ruahei Demant said her side were nothing like the team who went 0-4 on the northern tour last year.

“We’re not like any other team, either,” Demant said.

“I think they should be worried.”

The Black Ferns have turned plenty of heads with the free-flowing brand of attacking rugby implemented under the tutelage of Wayne Smith and have made a habit of wearing out their opponents and running up a score on them.

Through their 10 tests this season, they have put 50 points on the board six times.

Kendra Cocksedge in action against France last year. Photo / Photosport

While they face a rise in level of opponent this weekend, Demant said nothing would change in their aggressive approach.

“It doesn’t matter what part of the field that we’re in, whether or not we’ve absorbed a lot on defence, we want to try and get seven points, get five points out of any opportunity that we get,” she said.

“To do that takes courage. Not every team does that. It’s quite easy to get into quite a traditional mindset of you need territory, you need possession to win a game of footy, and you do, but not all the time – you just need the ball.”

The mindset makes the match all the more compelling. France play that a more traditional style, but just as the Black Ferns lean on their attack, the French lean on their defence.

They have shown throughout the tournament that they have not strayed far from the familiar kick-heavy approach to their game and are happy to give away possession in favour of territory — backing their defence to make things happen.

But while the Black Ferns are looking to put an end to the French winning streak against them, Demant said it was hard to read too much into past results given the changes they have made.

“I think there’s not much we can actually take away from when we played them last year. But what we do know is they’re a really quality side, they defend with heart, and the game plan we’ve designed to combat them this weekend will be a very exciting brand of rugby to watch.”