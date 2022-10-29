Kendra Cocksedge and Alana Bremner celebrate a try during the Black Ferns' win over Wales. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke knows his team weren’t at their best last year.

With little rugby under their belts, the Black Ferns were ultimately lambs to the slaughter on their northern tour – being well beaten in four tests against France and England.

But 2022 is different. The Black Ferns have had plenty of time on the pitch, while the high-tempo brand of rugby the new coaching staff has them playing is unlike any other style in the women’s game.

So, while they weren’t at the top of their game last year, they’re edging closer to reaching that mark now and, with a semifinal against France at Eden Park next weekend, there is plenty of anticipation around what lies ahead of them.

“We weren’t at our best last year, but I think we’re getting closer to that now,” Clarke said. “France will be a whole different prospect next week with the way that they play and the way they attack in particular, so it’s going to be a cracker.”

The Black Ferns stamped their ticket to the semifinal in emphatic fashion with a 55-3 win over Wales in Whangārei on Saturday night, with improvements across the park from when the two sides met in pool play.

While the Black Ferns lifted their game, so too did the Welsh. While the scoreline doesn’t reflect it, the Welsh opened the game strong and tested the Black Ferns in all areas.

Those tests were passed with flying colours by the New Zealand team, who dealt with some early pressure before finding their comfort zone and running up the score.

Impressive as they were, Clarke said there were still a number of areas to address in the week ahead.

“Wales did a great job. It was probably one of our most physical encounters of the year,” Clarke said.

“We probably gave away a few too many errors, so that will be frustrating when we watch it during the week. We were really happy with the defence; the penalty count’s down. We talked about that last week and I think there was only one penalty in the second half until about the 70th minute, so we’re really happy with that, and the forwards really stepped up, didn’t they?

“The scrum worked really well. Wales actually played better than last time. The Welsh really came out firing; I watched some of their warm-up and they were really into it, so I’m very proud of the players, very proud of the scrum players, and Whitney Hansen and Mike Cron, the coaches of the scrum, did a fantastic job.”

The improvements in the Black Ferns’ game since the end of 2021 were also highlighted by veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge after the win over Wales.

Cocksedge, who superbly dictated the pace of the quarter-final match, was part of that ill-fated northern tour, and believed the Black Ferns had improved in every area.

“We know that tour wasn’t great and we’ve moved on from that,” she said. “We’re playing some really exciting rugby that everyone is loving to watch. It’s fast-paced, it’s causing chaos, our set piece is getting there now and our defence is really, really good. We’re a completely new side.

“The French are a good side and they’re playing some good footy too. But we know New Zealanders are going to get behind us. We’re looking forward to getting back to Auckland and seeing how that goes.”