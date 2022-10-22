Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby World Cup: 'Best half this year' - Black Ferns coach 'proud' of where team is

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Renee Wickliffe scores one of her two tries yesterday. Photo / Photosport

Renee Wickliffe scores one of her two tries yesterday. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns head coach Wayne Smith likes what he's seeing.

In their final pool play match against Scotland in Whangārei yesterday, the New Zealand side put on what Smith deemed as their best half of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport