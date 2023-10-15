Voyager 2023 media awards

Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Winners and losers from the quarterfinals - Chris Rattue

Chris Rattue
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks win against Ireland 28-24 to secure their spot in the Rugby World Cup semifinals. Video / Sky Sports

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the Rugby World Cup.

WINNERS: All Blacks, obviously, and again.

Right, here goes, famous last words and all that.

The All Blacks will win their

