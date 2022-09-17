Wellington will hold the Ranfurly Shield for the first time in 13 years after their 19 - 12 win over Hawke's Bay, who have held it for the last two years. Video / Sky Sport

Wellington 19

Hawke's Bay 12

Wellington will hold the Ranfurly Shield for the first time since 2009, ending Hawke's Bay's impressive defence with some inspired defence of their own.

The Lions have been luckless in recent decades when playing for the Log O' Wood, experiencing only one six-game tenure in the last 40 years.

But that history counted for little tonight at McLean Park as they prevented the second-highest scorers in the competition from crossing the tryline.

That rearguard looked like it could crack after the hooter had sounded, with a 14-man Wellington defending a couple of lineout drives from the masters of that move. But repel them they did, ending the Magpies' reign at 14 and sparking wild celebrations among the visitors.

"It means a lot," victorious captain Du'Plessis Kirifi told Sky Sport. "It's an awesome thing in New Zealand rugby - playing for a piece of silverware like this is a bloody brilliant thing.

"In the week, we just talked about building pressure. That's something we haven't done right in the last few weeks - grind out a game and finish it off. So I'm really proud of the boys."

Despite the defeat, pride was the overriding emotion for Hawke's Bay skipper Tom Parsons, after his side had equalled the second-longest defence of this century.

"It's something that we've really relished and got up for - and I know Wellington will now as well," Parsons said. "It's a special thing, the Ranfurly Shield. We're just proud that we've been able to defend it for this long."

Wellington's attempts to do likewise will be immediately tested. Next Saturday, they make their first defence against unbeaten conference leaders Waikato.

The Lions - who moved above Hawke's Bay and into second behind Waikato with their win - can lock away the Shield for the year if they win that match. And as long as they defend they way they did tonight, it shapes as an enjoyable summer for the province.

Wellington's last two challenges, in 2014 and 2020, resulted in comprehensive defeats at McLean Park. But this one appeared much different from the opening stages, as their physicality prevented Hawke's Bay from converting an initial edge into a significant advantage.

As a result, the first half featured a lack of continuity and a total absence of expansive attack, with Lincoln McClutchie and Aidan Morgan trading penalties.

The last of those left it 9-9 at the break and followed what became a crucial moment, as Joe Apikotoa was sent to the sin bin for a no-arms tackle on Asafo Aumua.

TJ Perenara took particular exception to the hit and would have taken extra satisfaction from scoring the game's only try while the hosts were short in numbers, kickstarting the second half after strong carries from Julian Savea and Peter Lakai.

Morgan's fourth penalty extended the Lions' lead to 10 with half an hour to play and left them dreaming of a famous victory, with Hawke's Bay unable to respond until McClutchie slotted his fourth 10 minutes from time.

After Morgan shanked a straightforward kick that would have sealed the game, the Magpies had one last chance deep in Wellington territory. But with Perenara having seen yellow for infringing at the breakdown, Wellington held firm against a couple of dangerous drives to walk away with the old trophy.

Wellington 19 (TJ Perenara try; Aidan Morgan 4 pens, con)

Hawke's Bay 12 (Lincoln McClutchie 4 pens)

Halftime: 9-9