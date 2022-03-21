Scott Robertson, Warren Gatland and Sir Steve Hansen. Photosport

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has been installed as the bookies' favourite to be the next coach of England.

Pressure has been mounting on Eddie Jones after England finished third in the Six Nations.

Bookmaker William Hill has set Gatland as a 3/1 favourite to be the next England coach with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson the third favourite.

Gatland is currently working as an assistant coach to Clayton McMillan at the Chiefs.

British newspaper the Telegraph says a short-term fix is needed through to the 2023 World Cup and Gatland is the 'standout candidate'.

The Telegraph also names former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen is a list of coaches they'd like to see replace Jones, along with Steve Borthwick and Rassie Erasmus.

"If you can't get Gatland, what about Steve Hansen? Available - technically, following stints in Japan and as a consultant in NRL - and a World Cup-winning coach with New Zealand, Hansen, who is four months younger than Jones, would add welcome direction and a winning mentality in the short-term, before Borthwick or Robertson took over in 2023," the newspaper writes.

Jones appears to have the backing of the Rugby Football Union despite a string of disappointing results.

"Eddie Jones is building a new England team and against a clear strategy we are encouraged by the solid progress the team has made during this Six Nations," an RFU spokesperson said following the Six Nations.

"The RFU continues to fully support Eddie, the coaching team and players and we are excited about the summer tour and the progress to rebuild a winning England team.

"Eddie and his team of coaches and players will conduct a full review as is normal after each tournament,

"The RFU advisory panel – which consists of board and executive members, former players and coaches, along with Eddie – will also undertake a debrief to discuss the strong positive steps forward during this campaign and the areas we need to address.

"The advisory group has been in place since 2019 and it meets regularly both during and after each tournament to evaluate clear targets and progression."