Rugby: Wallabies great Toutai Kefu fighting for life after home invasion stabbing - report

Former Wallabies player Toutai Kefu is fighting for life after allegedly being stabbed in a home invasion. Video / Nine Network

Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu has been rushed to hospital and is reportedly clinging to life after being stabbed during a home invasion.

The Australian rugby cult hero was stabbed in the stomach inside his family home in Brisbane during an incident where his wife, son and daughter are also reported to have been injured.

All four were taken to hospital in ambulances.

He is undergoing surgery at the Princess Alexandria Hospital.

According to Channel 7, neighbours were reportedly woken and raced to the scene to help, holding down one of the alleged offenders who was arrested at the scene.

According to The Courier-Mail, two men are in police custody.

Sunrise's Brisbane correspondent Bianca Stone reported Monday morning Kefu is "fighting for life".

His wife suffered a significant arm injury, while his son suffered lacerations to his back and abdominals. His daughter suffered a hand injury.

Kefu played 60 times for the Wallabies, including winning the World Cup in 1999, and made 103 appearances for the Queensland Reds during his career.

He is currently the head coach of the Tongan national team.