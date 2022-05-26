The All Blacks beat Wales 54-16 in Cardiff last year. Photo / Photosport

Wales have confirmed their November tour date with the All Blacks for a second successive year.

Last year the All Blacks produced one of their best performances in the disappointing end of season tour when they defeated Wales, then Six Nations champions, 54-16 in Cardiff.

Wayne Pivac's men will now be seeking revenge when they host the All Blacks on November 5.

Ian Foster's side are expected to play Japan in Tokyo en route to Wales and Scotland, before finishing the year with a headline test against Eddie Jone's England at Twickenham on November 19.

Most tickets for the Wales-New Zealand match have risen by £10 with the top price now standing at £105 ($204 NZD).

Wales, who finished fifth in this year's Six Nations with one win, next face the daunting task of travelling to South Africa for three tests in July, before hosting New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia in November.

"Wayne and his Wales squad will relish the opportunity to get back out on the pitch after a tough Six Nations tournament," Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips said.

"In international rugby you always want to test yourselves against the best teams and we will be facing each of the very best sides in the world in the year ahead.

"With a three-test tour of South Africa preceding the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, we will be taking on the full set of Rugby Championship opposition. These matches, together with the 2023 Six Nations Championship, will form a vital part of Rugby World Cup preparation."

The All Blacks' first test of the year will be against Ireland at Eden Park on July 2, part of the northern giant's three-test tour of New Zealand, ahead of the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.