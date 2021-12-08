Rugby: Three All Blacks and one Black Fern make World Rugby Teams of the Year

Beauden Barrett and Stacey Fluhler capped off strong seasons by being named in the respective World Rugby Dream Teams of the Year. Photosport

Three All Blacks and one Black Fern have been named in 'Dream Teams of the Year' as part of the World Rugby awards.

Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan have been rewarded for strong seasons for the All Blacks by making the top 15. Jordan had already picked up a World Rugby award after being named Breakthrough Player of the Year yesterday.

The side is comprised of players from seven nations with the Springboks dominating with five players. Savea is the only All Blacks forward to make the list.

Beauden Barrett dives over the line to score a try against Wales. Photosport

Men's Dream Team of the Year

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

10. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Centre and Olympic sevens gold medalist Stacey Fluhler is the only member of the Black Ferns to get named in the women's Dream Team of the Year. The side features five players from number one ranked England and six French players after both sides dominated New Zealand across two tests last month.

New Zealand's Stacey Fluhler. Photosport

Women's Dream Team of the Year

1. Annaëlle Deshayes (France)

2. Agathe Sochat (France)

3. Sarah Bern (England)

4. Safi N'Diaye (France)

5. Abbie Ward (England)

6. Zoe Aldcroft (England)

7. Karen Paquin (Canada)

8. Poppy Cleall (England)

9. Laure Sansus (France)

10. Caroline Drouin (France)

11. Abby Dow (England)

12. Beatrice Rigoni (Italy)

13. Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand)

14. Caroline Boujard (France)

15. Jasmine Joyce (Wales)