Scott Robertson is preparing to wave goodbye to the Crusaders. Photo / photosport.nz

There was one question Scott Robertson wouldn't answer when he spoke for the first time about the All Blacks coaching saga.

Robertson yesterday named his Crusaders squad for the 2023 campaign, which will be his last in charge of the side.

The coach has led the Crusaders to four Super Rugby titles in six years with the franchise but will depart Christchurch in pursuit of new opportunities after he and his team attempt to defend the crown they won this season.

One such opportunity almost arose earlier this year, when Robertson was heavily linked to the All Blacks job after Ian Foster's side had suffered a historic series loss to Ireland.

Robertson admitted he found all the speculation difficult and, currently attending a coaching summit in San Diego, joked he was pleased to have left the country.

"On a personal note, it's good to be away," he told media after the Crusaders squad was announced. "From a personal point of view, how do I put it, it's been a pretty reflective time. There's a lot going on – a lot of stuff out of my control and stuff that I can't influence.

"It was tricky, [the All Blacks job] such a public role. Everyone's got an opinion and that's the great thing about our game – everyone loves it and everyone's passionate about it. So I understand that."

When asked whether he was comfortable with how his link to the All Blacks was handled, after a long pause Robertson said: "No comment, sorry."

The 48-year-old has now turned his complete focus to his final season with the Crusaders, saying he was ready to put all the distractions behind him.

"I've had those conversations with players, now I've got to have a conversation with myself," Robertson said. "My focus now turns to the Crusaders, which it always has been, but probably more so going into my last year.

"Just get my energy right, keep the focus I've had in the other six years and get better to help the team be better."

Robertson's task of doing that was complicated by the departure of forwards coach Jason Ryan, who Foster recruited to replace John Plumtree as part of a coaching reshuffle following the Ireland defeat.

Ryan, whose first job in coaching came under Robertson at Canterbury, was part of the proposed staff Robertson put together when he applied for the All Blacks role in 2017.

His move to be part of Foster's team hasn't caused any conflict between the good friends, however, with Robertson saying his intention has always been to create chances for those working underneath him.

"Jase is a great mate, he's a good man," he said. "We've had a good catch up and a cuddle. I'm really proud of him, I'm really proud that he's gone on.

"My role as a leader is to influence people into greater opportunities and help them along the way, and that's what he's done. He's done a fine job with them and I miss him."