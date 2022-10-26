Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: The All Blacks question that Crusaders coach Scott Robertson refused to answer

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Scott Robertson is preparing to wave goodbye to the Crusaders. Photo / photosport.nz

Scott Robertson is preparing to wave goodbye to the Crusaders. Photo / photosport.nz

There was one question Scott Robertson wouldn't answer when he spoke for the first time about the All Blacks coaching saga.

Robertson yesterday named his Crusaders squad for the 2023 campaign, which will be his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport