Damian McKenzie and Stephen Perofeta are contenders for the No 10 jersey. Photo / photosport.nz

Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga will depart New Zealand rugby following the World Cup in September. Mo’unga has signed a three-year deal in Japan, and while Barrett may return beyond 2024, the All Blacks’ stocks at No 10 next year will be severely tested. Liam Napier assesses the rapidly thinning succession options for the pivotal position.

Damian McKenzie:

There’s no guarantee McKenzie signs on beyond the World Cup, either. The most experienced of the potential first-five succession options yet, despite playing 40 tests since 2016, McKenzie now sits on the fringe of All Blacks selection.

That’s the spinoff from skipping Super Rugby last year to cash in with a one-season stint at Japanese club Suntory. As is the common trend, McKenzie couldn’t immediately rekindle his best form when he returned to the NPC with Waikato, and therefore wasn’t included in the All Blacks’ northern tour squad.

By the end of 2022 McKenzie did, however, impress from first-five in a sparkling attacking display alongside Shaun Stevenson as the All Blacks XV ran rampant against Ireland A in Dublin.

With two test starts at first-five McKenzie remains a compelling candidate who could further improve his game management under pressure as he seeks to assume the mantle. His challenge, as with other contenders, is settling at first-five or fullback. With Josh Ioane and Bryn Gatland at the Chiefs this year that juggling act is likely to continue.

McKenzie turns 28 this year. In first-five terms, his best years are yet to come. The opening is there if McKenzie wants to pursue the All Blacks No 10 jersey but his contract status gives him the freedom to contemplate other enticing offers abroad. Whether he can force his way into this year’s World Cup squad is also likely to impact his next move.

Stephen Perofeta:

Long considered a classy talent as he progressed from Whanganui to Taranaki and the Blues, Perofeta delivered a breakthrough season last year to crack the All Blacks for the first time.

McKenzie’s initial absence opened the door to assume the third-choice first-five role. Perofeta was good enough to seize it. In many respects, though, Perofeta seems underrated at the elite level. He increasingly possesses the rare commodity of time on the ball while his subtle passing skill and deceptive footwork at the line creates for others – Rieko Ioane among those to benefit with the Blues.

Stuck behind Mo’unga and Barrett, opportunities were limited for Perofeta with the All Blacks. He played all of two minutes off the bench against Argentina and Scotland – barely touching the ball – and started at fullback in an underwhelming collective performance from the All Blacks in Tokyo.

Perofeta turns 26 next month. The more he is backed to express his abilities, the more he will exude confidence. His challenge at the Blues this season is competing for game time at No 10 with Barrett and Zarn Sullivan at fullback. Unlike McKenzie, Perofeta is committed to NZ rugby to the end of 2024.

Ruben Love:

Another in the seemingly ever-growing fullback first-five mould. Grant Fox, an astute judge of No 10s, is among the expanding Love fans. For the 21-year-old it’s a matter of when, not if, his elevation to the black jersey arrives but uncertainty surrounds his best position.

Love savoured a captivating campaign at fullback for Wellington during their memorable title-winning NPC season. To this point in his budding career, his free-spirited broken running ability thrived with the added time and space the backfield offers. This was also true during his appearances for the All Blacks XV. Given his age profile and grounded nature, though, Love could well evolve into a genuine first-five contender in the years to come.

Ruben Love in action for Wellington during the NPC season. Photo / Photosport

Josh Ioane/Bryn Gatland:

Starkly different players who will contest the Chiefs No 10 jersey this year. Ioane rose to prominence to play his solitary test prior to the 2019 World Cup but has since failed to kick on despite moving from the Highlanders to Chiefs, with Perofeta usurping him in the pecking order. Gatland has, comparatively, steadily improved his influence in recent years with North Harbour and the Chiefs. Of the two, Ioane possesses the higher ceiling, the greater attacking threats, but showcasing any form of consistency has proved problematic.

Brett Cameron:

Something of an under-the-radar prospect. Plucked from relative obscurity, Cameron made his surprise test debut against Japan five years ago before he was ready for that arena. He then struggled to cope with the immediately inflated expectations while battling for game time behind Mo’unga at the Crusaders.

Brett Cameron made his All Blacks debut against Japan in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Moving from Christchurch to Manawatu two years ago proved the catalyst for change as Cameron regained his confidence and composure before spending one year in Japan that allowed him to further escape the limelight. On his return to New Zealand the Hurricanes swooped for this season, recognising Cameron’s potential to deliver the calm direction they have lacked since Beauden Barrett’s irreplaceable departure. At 26, Cameron continues to mature. He could well be handed the keys to the Hurricanes this year – a platform that, by 2024, may propel him back into the national frame.

Nod to the future:

Cam Millar – New Zealand under-20s first five the Highlanders believe is their future.

Taha Kemara – 19-year-old from Hamilton Boys’ High School swiftly lured to the Crusaders on a three-year deal.