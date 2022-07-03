Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: The All Blacks attacking evolution you may have missed

4 minutes to read
The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The early signs of the All Blacks attacking evolution, and a notable win for their analysis, came to life at Eden Park.

Improving their ball carrying effectiveness formed a major focus for the All Blacks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.