Rugby: Tasman survive scare to leapfrog Wellington Lions in Bunnings NPC

Tasman's Mitchell Hunt is hit from both sides during the win over Wellington. Photo / Getty

Tasman 34

Wellington 22

Tasman survived a serious scare to leapfrog Wellington into the semifinals of the NPC Premiership this afternoon.

After watching the Mako score the game's first four tries to take a 27-7 lead into the break, the crowd at Lansdowne Park withstood a nervy second spell as Wellington threatened to pull off an improbable comeback.

But in what was essentially a quarter-final Tasman held on to record a 34-22 victory and keep alive their chances of winning a third straight Premiership title.

The Mako will likely face a trip north to face Waikato in next weekend's semifinals while Wellington, who came into the clash third on the ladder, are in danger of missing out on the playoffs altogether.

That fate looked sealed when a dynamic Tasman romped to a 24-0 lead inside 26 minutes in Blenheim.

The home side first found success through a formidable lineout drive, with Quentin MacDonald and Jacob Norris dotting down, before Leicester Fainga'anuku picked off an errant pass and Levi Aumua finished off some good work from midfield partner Alex Nankivell.

Wellington had enjoyed more ball than the scoreline might have suggested and, after Taine Plumtree opened their account, they began to cut out the errors and translate their positive play into points.

Jackson Garden-Bachop kickstarted the Lions' revival early in the second half, capitalising on elusive build-up play from Aidan Morgan, and Tyrone Thompson's try from a lineout drive pulled the visitors within five points with five minutes to play.

But facing the prospect of having to go the length of the field from the final play of the match, Garden-Bachop's attempted chip through went straight to Anton Segner, who waltzed over to secure the bonus-point win.

Tasman 34 (Q MacDonald, J Norris, L Fainga'anuku, L Aumua, A Segner tries; M Hunt 3 cons, pen)

Wellington 22 (T Plumtree, J Garden-Bachop, T Thompson tries; A Morgan 2 cons, pen)

Halftime: 27-7