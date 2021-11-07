Rugby: Taranaki send semifinal warning to Southland in Bunnings NPC

Halfback Logan Crowley helped Taranaki get back into the game. Photo / Getty

Taranaki will go into the NPC playoffs unbeaten, claiming a 24-10 win over Southland in Inglewood on Sunday afternoon.

Despite missing several key players including captain Teihorangi Walden, the Bulls overcame a dreary start and an early 10-point deficit to take the win - taking confidence from a performance in which they were far from their best ahead of the rematch in the playoffs next weekend.

"To be fair, that was pretty average," stand-in Taranaki captain Stephen Perofeta told Sky Sport after the game.

"We talked about bringing our A-game and that was far from it. So, heading into the semis, I think it's a good lesson learned that you can't turn up making heaps of errors and discipline hurting us a lot, because it will cost us in the end."

Things didn't get off to a great start for the hosts. A miscommunication between first-five Jayson Potroz and No8 Pita Gus Sowakula underneath a high ball gave Southland possession early deep in Taranaki territory.

The Stags made the most of the position, stringing phases together and applying pressure on the Taranaki line before No8 Charles Alaimalo eventually crossed the chalk from close range just seven minutes into the contest, with a penalty from Greg Dyer giving the Stags a double-digit lead inside 20 minutes.

Discipline, execution and handling errors were hampering the Taranaki side, with every attempt to get out of their own territory flawed. Southland enjoyed more than 60 per cent of the first-half possession and almost three quarters of the half was played inside Taranaki territory.

However, the hosts found their way into the game through halfback Logan Crowley. Throughout the season he has shown a knack for exploiting a broken line from the ruck of the back of a scrum, and did just that to put midfielder Daniel Waite through a hole, with Waite linking up with winger Kini Naholo to score.

A Perofeta penalty goal levelled the scores heading into the break, after which Taranaki took control.

Again, it wasn't the prettiest display of football in the second half, but when Taranaki were able to split the Southland defence, their wingers were usually on hand to finish it off. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens got across the stripe in the 53rd minute, before reserve back Vereniki Tikoisolomone showed a brilliant display of individual skill to score what would be the final points of the match.

Taranaki finish the regular season at the top of the championship ladder, and will meet fourth-placed Southland again in a week's time in the opening round of the knockout stages.

Taranaki 24 (Kini Naholo, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Vereniki Tikoisolomone tries; Stephen Perofeta 3 cons, pen)

Southland 10 (Charles Alaimalo try; Greg Dyer con, pen)

HT: 10-10