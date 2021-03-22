Rugby: Scott Robertson as next England coach? 12 potential candidates to succeed Eddie Jones — and whether they can fill his shoes

12 candidates to replace under fire England coach Eddie Jones. Photos / Photosport

England's fifth-placed finish in the 2021 Six Nations is their joint-worst finish of all time, as well as being the second time in Eddie Jones' tenure that they have occupied the penultimate spot in the table.

Bill Sweeney, the RFU chief executive, on Sunday branded that lowly finish as "unacceptable" and that his organisation are considering tearing up Jones' contract. The Australian has a break clause in his current deal and insiders believe it would not be an expensive pay-off.

If Jones were to go, who would take over? The Telegraph's Charles Richardson assesses the runners and riders.

Rob Baxter

Like his Saracens counterpart Mark McCall, the Exeter Chiefs mastermind has always rebuffed any suggestion of an international coaching ticket. But whereas McCall continues to be adamantly against the notion, Baxter has appeared slightly more flexible in recent times.

Major trophies: RFU Championship 2010, Premiership 2017 & 2020; Champions Cup 2020

Verdict: Hit

Alex Sanderson

Sanderson's role in taking Saracens from Premiership mediocrity to establishing a European dynasty should not be understated, but his latest role, as director of rugby at Sale Sharks, is his first as top dog. He needs time to prove he fits the mould with club before country comes calling.

Major trophies (as assistant): Premiership 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018 & 2019; Champions Cup 2016, 2017, 2019.

Verdict: Miss

Conor O'Shea

The former Harlequins director of rugby is best-placed out of all these candidates to judge how and why things are not functioning for England. Since the start of 2020, he has been the RFU's director of performance rugby, overseeing the professional game in England.

He has experience of leading an international rugby set-up, too, through his years as the Italy head coach – remember 'ruck gate'? – but he has been out of that role for too long to just be dropped back in and shine.

Major trophies: Premiership 2012

Verdict: Miss

Andy Farrell

The irony with Farrell is that he is arguably the most obvious candidate and fits the role as well as anyone, but he might be the toughest for the RFU to land. The 45-year-old has a contract as head coach of Ireland until the 2023 Rugby World Cup and, after Saturday's result, he might have no desire to leave in any case.

But Farrell's credentials fit perfectly: he has been a Lions assistant coach on two occasions; he was an assistant under Stuart Lancaster, so understands the environment; he has made a good fist of stepping up from assistant to the top job with Ireland; and his son, Owen, is the England captain.

Major trophies (as assistant): Premiership 2011 (Saracens), British & Irish Lions 2013 series win, Six Nations Grand Slam (Ireland) 2018

Verdict: Hit

Warren Gatland

Do not rule out the de facto Welshman. Gatland might have stepped away from the England reckoning back in 2019 when he accepted the 2021 Lions role, but the world has changed quite drastically in that intervening period.

Gatland had designs on becoming the next New Zealand head coach, too, a position that has been bestowed on Ian Foster, but every man has his price. After this summer's Lions, however, Gatland will be without a job in international rugby and will return to his role with the Chiefs which should run until 2024. If his first season is anything to go by, however, then he might be without a job in domestic rugby soon, too; his Chiefs lost all eight of their Super Rugby Aotearoa matches.

Major trophies: Premiership 2003, 2004 & 2005 (Wasps), Champions Cup 2004 (Wasps); British & Irish Lions 2013 series win; Six Nations 2013; Six Nations Grand Slam 2008, 2012 & 2019 (all Wales)

Verdict: Hit

John Mitchell

A former assistant of Sir Clive Woodward's England, Mitchell has been one of Eddie Jones' henchmen since the end of 2018, drilling the defence in that impressive run up to the 2019 World Cup final. The 56-year-old's experience of the top job is plentiful, too – he has been head coach of his native New Zealand, the US and numerous Super Rugby franchises – but Mitchell has a tendency of coaching the bridesmaids rather than the brides: his New Zealand team finished third in the 2003 World Cup, his involvement with Woodward's England saw three consecutive runner-up finishes in the Five Nations, and England were well beaten in the 2019 final, too.

Major trophies: Currie Cup 2011 (Golden Lions); Tri Nations 2002 & 2003 (New Zealand)

Verdict: Miss

Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus conquered the world with South Africa in 2019 and the only logical next step after such a feat would be to take the grandest and most high-profile job in world rugby. It is not a far-fetched notion, either; reports in the South African press last year suggested that Erasmus had held talks with the RFU about succeeding Jones, which were subsequently denied.

Major trophies: Currie Cup 2005 & 2006 (Free State Cheetahs); Rugby World Cup 2019

Verdict: Hit

Jamie Joseph

Joseph might be the most left-field selection, but the Japan head coach has continued where Eddie Jones left off, developing the Cherry Blossoms into a team that no one will wish to face at the 2023 World Cup.

Japan dazzled as hosts of the 2019 tournament, qualifying for their first-ever quarter-final under Joseph. The New Zealander triumphed in Super Rugby with the Highlanders in 2015, too, and his enterprising approach could be the panacea to unlocking England's vast attacking potential.

Major trophies: Super Rugby 2015 (Highlanders)

Verdict: Hit

Steve Borthwick

Borthwick knows the England set-up as well as anyone. The 41-year-old is a former captain, and was forwards coach under Eddie Jones from 2015 until the 2020 Six Nations and had also worked with the Australian for three years with Japan.

The former lock is now director of rugby at Leicester Tigers, a role which he sees as a long-term rebuild project. One would expect, therefore, that Borthwick sees himself at Welford Road for the long haul. Before taking up an international head coach role, he needs to prove himself domestically.

Major trophies (as assistant): Six Nations Grand Slam 2016; Six Nations 2017 & 2020

Verdict: Miss

Joe Schmidt

The end of Schmidt's glorified stint as Ireland head coach verged on calamitous, with a dismal 2019 World Cup campaign, but that should not overshadow his positive effect on Irish rugby, and his achievements at international level.

The New Zealander led Ireland to back-to-back Six Nations wins in 2014 and 2015, and delivered the nation's second Grand Slam since 1948 with their 2018 triumph. He also won the Top 14 with Clermont Auvergne, and oversaw two European wins with Leinster.

Regarded as one of rugby's sharpest minds, Schmidt was appointed World Rugby's Director of Rugby and High Performance in October 2020 after leaving his Ireland post to spend more time with his family. That latter point is crucial – will he leave the freedom of his new role and sacrifice the time with his family to take rugby's most prized position?

Major trophies: Top 14 2010 (Clermont Auvergne); Champions Cup 2011 & 2012; Pro14 2013 (all Leinster); Six Nations 2014 & 2015; Six Nations Grand Slam 2018

Verdict: Hit

Michael Cheika

The feisty Australian is a divisive character, but his track record is notable in both hemispheres and at domestic and international level. The 54-year-old led Australia out of the fire and into the World Cup final in 2015 and he was also a consultant to Mario Ledesma's Argentina for their historic victory over the All Blacks.

Since then, Cheika has taken on the head coach role of Lebanon's rugby league team – he is of Lebanese descent – ahead of the World Cup in England later this year but, once that tournament ends, he may be a free agent.

Major trophies: Celtic League 2008; Champions Cup 2009 (both Leinster); Super Rugby 2014 (Waratahs); Rugby Championship 2015 (Australia)

Verdict: Hit

Scott Robertson

Robertson is the dark horse. His Crusaders have been regarded by many as the sport's most accomplished club side for the past few years - particularly in attack - after they won three back-to-back Super Rugby titles, and last year added a fourth triumph in four years as they won the newly established Aotearoa competition.

Considering his domestic achievements, the decision to promote Ian Foster to the All Blacks role and ignore Robertson attracted criticism in New Zealand. The 46-year-old is seen as someone who has all the qualities for Test rugby. There is no question, either, that England would attack with venom under Roberston's stewardship.

Major trophies: Super Rugby 2017, 2018 & 2019; Super Rugby Aotearoa 2020

Verdict: Hit