Finn Russell starts for Scotland in his first appearance since March. Photo / Getty

Talented first-five Finn Russell will start for Scotland against the All Blacks after initially missing out on head coach Gregor Townsend’s squad for the autumn internationals.

The Racing 92 first-five was recalled into the squad after an injury to Adam Hastings and will start over Blair Kinghorn at Murrayfield on Monday morning (NZT).

Russell hasn’t played for Scotland since their Six Nations defeat to Ireland in March, when he was benched after an unauthorised night out following the team’s away clash against Italy.

The 30-year-old was then rested for Scotland’s tour of South America and controversially omitted from the initial squad for the autumn internationals.

Townsend, who has previously aired concerns over Russell’s “form and consistency”, praised his attitude following his recall.

“Finn’s been excellent,” Townsend said. “He’s got other things going on in his life which are very important – his partner Emma is close to giving birth – but he’s been very professional. He’s trained well, he’s led the attack very well.”

Townsend explained Russell’s return to the squad was down to a combination of Hastings’ injury and his return to form in recent weeks.

“I think I mentioned when I announced the squad that he had been playing better in the two weeks before we announced it,” he said.

“But, at the time, Blair had played in the summer tour for us and been playing well for Edinburgh and also Adam Hastings has been outstanding for Gloucester this season.”

Russell is one of three changes to the side that beat Fiji last weekend, including hooker Fraser Brown and second-five Sioine Tuipulotu, in a starting XV which features seven Scotland players who faced the All Blacks in their last meeting in 2017.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (c), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman.

Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.