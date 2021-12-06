Rugby: Sam Cane reveals the All Blacks flaws uncovered in thorough internal review

Sam Cane (centre) and his All Blacks teammates dejected after their loss to France. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks did not waste their week in managed isolation after returning from the torrid European tour with Sam Cane revealing specific areas a thorough internal review has uncovered.

Rather than savouring the chance to decompress, the All Blacks instead spent their time in MIQ digging deep into their frustrating finish to the year that culminated in successive defeats against Ireland and France to end the campaign 12-3.

With ample time to reflect and dissect, the All Blacks coaches and senior players held several Zoom calls to vent, strategise and plot solutions to recurring issues.

Cane, having signed a new four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby through to the end of 2025, was central to those conversations. He believes small improvements in areas such as skills, game management, attack and physicality from the forward pack can help transform the disappointing finish to the year.

"That week in MIQ we felt like we turned over every rock and had every conversation we could have," Cane said. "There were coaches, leadership meetings, player-driven stuff. Hopefully in two years' time when we're exactly where we want to be holding the World Cup trophy we can look back at this point and say it was one of the better things that happened for this group, even though it hurts.

"Some of our skill set stuff we can make some shifts in. If only one of us make an error each game all of a sudden that's 15 errors. We've got to be really good at minimising those. We can all probably think of a few that gave teams opportunities in those test matches."

All Blacks Sam Whitelock, Beauden Barrett, Dalton Papalii, Sam Cane, George Bridge and Hoskins Sotutu line up during the national anthems. Photo / Photosport

Cane says there was a strong focus on improving game management from key playmakers, particularly after the Ireland defeat, but much of the attention appears to have fallen on the stifled All Blacks' attack often flustered in the face of consistent defensive pressure.

"We had a lot of discussion around our attack structure and making some small tweaks to that. We're still up there with the best in the world when we get front foot ball. There only needs to be two or three quick phases and we've got guys who can exploit that.

"When we get drilled behind the gain line we become like every other team and have to resort to a contestable kick or kicking not on our terms. Making small tweaks to the attack structure – and I'm not exactly sure how that will look, that will be up to the coaches, but we've identified we need to be better at creating two to three rucks of go forward ball."

The All Blacks found success at times compressing defences by being more direct with their ball carriers, which allowed the backs to exploit space elsewhere, but that approach was either ineffective or did not happen often enough.

"We did that well for a large part of that Welsh game and even in that third quarter against the French we almost surprised ourselves how well we went with our pick and goes considering it's not traditionally how we play."

While Cane felt the All Blacks set piece improved on last season, after being exposed at the breakdown by the Springboks, dominated by the Irish and conceding two maul tries against France, he admitted the forward pack needed to take ownership of providing a more consistent platform.

"We've got to make sure we're physically dominant in every test match. We can't have lapses and times where we don't front up like that. When the All Blacks forward pack wins the physicality battle, we normally win the test. Everyone knows that. For all the forwards it's always an area guys are working on, how to become more physical."

Sam Cane praised Ian Foster's approach to the end-of-season internal review. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been the lightning rod for criticism but Cane praised his ability to facilitate the review process that allowed players to feel comfortable sharing candid feedback.

"The boys have a really good relationship with Fozzy which allows us to have honest conversations without the fear of putting ourselves in jeopardy because he knows it's coming from a good place. Fozzy is outstanding at taking emotion out of things. He's very matter of fact and can identify what's important and what's not so there's some good stuff to come out of it.

"When things don't go as planned a couple of times it's easy to feel you have to break down every component and change lots of different things. Often it's only two or three small tweaks that can make a big difference."

With unfinished business to settle Cane never entertained the thought of heading offshore, though his new contract does permit the now widespread six-month sabbatical option in 2024, the season following the next World Cup.

"The [2019] semifinal loss still stings and I'd love to be part of another team that goes on to win a World Cup. I'm grateful to be given another opportunity to do those things."

After six months out of the game this year due to chest and shoulder surgeries, Cane is approaching this pre-season with renewed hunger.

Cane only featured in three tests at the backend of the year, leaving no hint of the usual physical and mental exhaustion. He therefore plans to return to training with the Chiefs two weeks earlier than his All Blacks counterparts, with a view to playing the final pre-season match and having no minute restrictions for Super Rugby Pacific's opening round.

Fitness permitting, Cane is expected to be reinstated as fulltime All Blacks captain next year but, as summer approaches, he has put that on the backburner for now.

"That's not something we've talked about at all or that's on my mind. After the year that's been other guys have taken their opportunities. It goes back to hitting the ground with Super Rugby and getting some good minutes and performances on the park and whatever happens from there we'll leave that up to Foz."