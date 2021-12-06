Rugby: All Black Ardie Savea signs on with Jay-Z's sports agency Roc Nation Sports

Ardie Savea celebrates scoring a try against the Springboks. Photo /Getty

All Blacks star flanker Ardie Savea has signed on with Roc Nation Sports, the sport agency owned by rap legend Jay-Z.

It comes on the back of the 28-year-old, who captained the All Blacks earlier this year, negotiated a new four-year deal with New Zealand Rugby by himself.

Savea's move to Roc Nation was facilitated through an introduction from Springboks rival Siya Kolisi. The World Cup winning captain was the first professional rugby player to join Roc Nation's roster of talent.

"The agency will represent Savea in both on-field and off-field endeavours, and focus heavily on his brand, entrepreneurial projects and philanthropy work," a statement said.

Savea has played 59 tests for the All Blacks since his debut in 2016 and was a key figure this season, starting 10 of 15 tests and captaining the team four times during the Rugby Championship, becoming the All Blacks' 70th test captain. He made his Super Rugby debut for the Hurricanes in 2013 and has gone on to play 108 matches, captaining the side in 2021.

Siya Kolisi and Ardie Savea pose with the Freedom Cup trophy ahead of the 100th test between the Springboks and All Blacks. Photo / Getty

"My family and I are so excited to be joining Roc Nation. Having a highly skilled team of specialists behind me looking after all aspects of my career will not only allow me to concentrate on my on-field performance but provide long term security for my family and a platform for me to pursue other areas of interest that I am really passionate about," Savea said.

Founded in 2013, Roc Nation Sports had a client that includes NBA stars Kyrie Irving, LaMelo Ball and the likes of Saquon Barkley and JuJu Smith-Schuster from the NFL. Fellow rugby players signed with Roc Nation Sports includes Cheslin Kolbe, Maro Itoje and Tendai Mtawarira.

Roc Nation Sports International President, Michael Yormark said: "Not only is Ardie an extraordinary rugby player, but his personality and off-field goals and objectives mirror perfectly what our company stands for and the voice we want to have in the rugby community. There is no doubt that bringing Ardie into our family brings us a step closer to changing the game."