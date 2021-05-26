Rugby: Richie Mo'unga or Dan Carter? Former All Blacks and Black Ferns pick the greatest Super Rugby player of all time

The Breakdown hosts try to figure out the greatest Super Rugby player of all time. Video / Sky Sport

The Breakdown hosts try to figure out the greatest Super Rugby player of all time. Video / Sky Sport

Former All Black and rugby presenter Jeff Wilson believes Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga could already be the greatest Super Rugby player of all time.

Speaking on Sky Sport's Breakdown, Wilson said Mo'unga's performance against the Reds over the weekend – where he scored a sensational hat-trick while adding eight conversions in a 31-point haul – is another example of the 27-year-old All Black's claim to being the best player in the competition's history.

"After the weekend, I just threw it out there that maybe it is Richie Mo'unga," Wilson said. "You think about the three Super Rugby titles plus Super Rugby Aotearoa and another Super Rugby Aotearoa, I'm looking at his performance and the impact he's had on the game, and I don't know if I've seen a player [like him].

"And yes he's playing for a Crusaders team which is outstanding and they're giving him a platform to play off. [But] under pressure and big moments, when the game is on the line, he's found ways to win.

"And his ability week on week to perform. From that very moment he stepped on the field for them, he's been outstanding."

Wilson added that he believes No 10 is the most "critical" position if you want to have success in Super Rugby.

Richie Mo'unga and Dan Carter. Photos / Photosport

Former All Blacks fullback Mils Muliaina said it was "hard to disagree" with Wilson's assessment.

"It's hard to disagree with what you've come up with Jeff, considering his age as well. I look at those two titles he won earlier on, he was out, he had a broken hand, he was out for a considerable amount of time. And he came back and still did stuff like this that he was doing against the Reds [last weekend].

"He was out the following year with a hamstring injury or something for five or six weeks and he came back. But for me really, it's the big moments that he wins. He wins big moments ... yes he's had a couple of dips, but I think his dips are still world class.

"When you look at someone like that and how significant some of the stuff he does, and the titles that he's won – and I know we haven't played South Africa [in the last two years] – I think his influence on the Crusaders is huge."

While Mo'unga's credentials are undeniable, two-time World Cup winner and former Black Fern Hannah Porter said it's hard to look past Dan Carter.

"141 games, 1700 points, for me there's only one person it could be and that's Dan Carter. I think Richie Mo'unga is on the way to trek that path but he's not quite there yet. The amount of games that Dan Carter played and the influence they had on all of them, stand out."

All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan echoed Porter's comments.

"I think Richie Mo'unga has the possibility to be our best ever ... But I struggle when he's so young and only this far through his career. I would say to you this guy could break all the records. But for me of all time, I'd probably have to go with DC at the moment."

Other players that were discussed by the panel were Keven Mealamu, Aaron Smith and Richie McCaw, as well as former Wallabies halfback George Gregan and former Springbok and Bulls No 10 Morné Steyn.