Cherif Traore in action for Italy in the Six Nations. Photo / Photosport

Italy’s rugby federation has opened an investigation after a Black player at Benetton Treviso was given a rotten banana as a holiday gift.

Benetton also suspended a player for the duration of the probe as a “precautionary” measure, the club said in taking action a day after Cherif Traore aired his frustrations on social media.

Traore, a 28-year-old prop who was born in Guinea, described the anonymous gift from a Secret Santa event as an “offensive gesture” that later prompted apologies from teammates.

The United Rugby Championship earlier on Friday called for Benetton to take “meaningful action.” Benetton is one of two Italian clubs that play in the 16-team competition.

URC looking for answers from Benetton over the Cherif Traore incident pic.twitter.com/rWT15VdA19 — Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) December 22, 2022

Benetton and the federation then published a joint statement announcing the suspension and the investigation.

Traore also plays for the Italian national team and made two appearances in this year’s Six Nations tournament. He said he had lost sleep over the incident.

Benetton was the subject of widespread criticism for its initial response. The club held a team meeting during which teammates apologised to Traore. The club then announced that Traore accepted the apologies before it posted a video message from Traore on its Twitter account.

What happened to Cherif Traorè was completely unacceptable. Noticeable on my timeline that it’s mostly black players calling it out. Should be on us all — Gareth Rhys Owen (@g_r_owen) December 22, 2022

Stunningly poor statement from Benetton and - following a brief check on social media - an embarrassing lack of public support from his teammates.



Traore has also deleted his Instagram post on social media outlining his side of events. https://t.co/0UwjfEm3JG — Joe Harvey (@joeharvey34) December 21, 2022

Apologies from the Benetton team towards Cherif Traoré is literally the baseline of what should happen.



Termination of the perpetrator's contract should be next.



Shouldn't matter if they believed it was just a joke.



Get rid. Simple as. — The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) December 21, 2022

Mortified at what happened to Traore this week. At worst, it was an evil despicable act - at best, it was crass stupidity and exceptionally distasteful. Traore might feel like it's water under the bridge, but I can't help but feel heartbroken for him. Very sad week all round. — ItalianRugbyForum (@Italian_Rugby) December 22, 2022

Truly abhorrent. Cherif Traore says he was given a "rotten banana" by a team-mate in the Benetton secret Santa, to the amusement of several other players.



Benetton have not yet detailed any investigation/action taken. If this isn't grounds for dismissal, I don't know what is... https://t.co/5600jpSUc8 — Jamie Lyall (@JLyall93) December 21, 2022

Traorè should absolutely not have to be the one apologising for his teammates treating him in a racist manner.



Shameful from Benetton. https://t.co/UXq2AMFwG4 — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) December 22, 2022