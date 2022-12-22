Voyager 2022 media awards
Rugby: Player suspended, investigation opened after racist gift mars Italian rugby

Cherif Traore in action for Italy in the Six Nations. Photo / Photosport

Italy’s rugby federation has opened an investigation after a Black player at Benetton Treviso was given a rotten banana as a holiday gift.

Benetton also suspended a player for the duration of the probe as a “precautionary” measure, the club said in taking action a day after Cherif Traore aired his frustrations on social media.

Traore, a 28-year-old prop who was born in Guinea, described the anonymous gift from a Secret Santa event as an “offensive gesture” that later prompted apologies from teammates.

The United Rugby Championship earlier on Friday called for Benetton to take “meaningful action.” Benetton is one of two Italian clubs that play in the 16-team competition.

Benetton and the federation then published a joint statement announcing the suspension and the investigation.

Traore also plays for the Italian national team and made two appearances in this year’s Six Nations tournament. He said he had lost sleep over the incident.

Benetton was the subject of widespread criticism for its initial response. The club held a team meeting during which teammates apologised to Traore. The club then announced that Traore accepted the apologies before it posted a video message from Traore on its Twitter account.

