Rugby: NPC and Farah Palmer Cup draws confirmed for next two weeks

The NPC will go on without Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau. Photosport

The NPC and Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) will continue without Counties Manukau, Auckland and North Harbour for the next two weeks, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced today.

NZR's decision follows the Government's announcement that Auckland will remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 4 until Tuesday September 21, meaning teams within that region are unable to train or play.

Teams outside of Auckland return to the field this weekend for week three of NPC, and NZR has confirmed the truncated draw will continue when week four kicks off on Friday September 24 with Premiership champions Tasman hosting Waikato at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

NZR has also confirmed the FPC will resume on Saturday September 18 when Bay of Plenty host Otago at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui in what is the only match scheduled for next week.

A further four matches across the Premiership and Championship are scheduled for the following week, which will kick off on Saturday September 25 with a southern derby between Otago and Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Steve Lancaster, NZR General Manager Community Rugby, was pleased to have two weeks of NPC and FPC rugby scheduled and hopeful the teams based in the Auckland region could re-join the competition in coming weeks.

"We are reviewing the impact of the latest Government announcements and working through a number of options to ensure they can continue to safely play a part in both competitions. The Provincial Unions have shown their commitment and support for the competitions and especially Auckland, Counties Manukau and North Harbour who have been accommodating and understanding in these uncertain times," Lancaster said.

NZR's domestic competitions, which have been on hold since mid-August due to Covid-19, can resume under Alert Level 2, meaning teams outside of Auckland, which remains at Alert Level 4, are able to return to play from Friday.

Under Alert Level 2, all rugby activity throughout the rest of New Zealand can continue if Ministry of Health and NZ Rugby Covid-19 guidelines are followed, including restrictions on mass gathering, contact tracing and hygiene protocols.

Individual Provincial Unions will determine whether those guidelines are able to be met for this weekend's rugby and will communicate directly with their respective clubs and schools.

NPC Draw Week Three

Friday September 17 - Waikato v Canterbury, 7.05pm

Saturday September 18 - Taranaki v Wellington, 2.05pm

Saturday September 18 - Northland v Tasman, 4.35pm

Sunday September 19 - Hawke's Bay v Bay of Plenty (RS), 2.05pm

NPC Draw Week Four

Friday September 24 - Tasman v Waikato, 7.05pm

Saturday September 25 - Manawatu v Northland, 2.05pm

Saturday September 25 - Southland v Canterbury, 4.05pm

Sunday September 26 - Wellington v Hawke's Bay, 2.05pm

Sunday September 26 - Bay of Plenty v Taranaki, 4.05pm

FPC Week Six

Saturday September 18 - Bay of Plenty v Otago, 12.05pm

Waikato v Counties Manukau*

Wellington v Auckland*

* Games are cancelled due to Alert Level restrictions in the Auckland region, teams will receive two points each

FPC Week Seven

Saturday September 25 - Otago v Canterbury, 12.05pm

Saturday September 25 - Bay of Plenty v Wellington, 12.05pm

Saturday September 25 - Taranaki v Hawke's Bay, 1.05pm

Sunday September 26 - Tasman v Manawatu, 11.35am

North Harbour v Northland*

Auckland v Waikato*