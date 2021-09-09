Top Auckland rugby teams' bold move to escape Covid-19 alert level 3, rejoin National Provincial Championship

Auckland players will be hoping to be able to return to the NPC. Photo / Photosport

With the NPC set to resume on Friday next week, three Auckland teams have been forced to get creative in a bid to rejoin the competition.

New Zealand Rugby has presented a business exemption case to the Government to allow the Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau provincial rugby teams to train in separate bubbles in Taupō from next week in the hope of rejoining the NPC as quickly as possible.

None of the players from those teams are allowed to play or even train together due to Auckland's strict Covid level 4 restrictions. With the rest of the country now in level 2, players from the 11 other teams from unions as far flung as Northland and Southland can train together with a view to restarting the NPC on Friday next week.

But for Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau the situation is very different and it will remain that way even if the Auckland region moves to level 3 next week after four weeks of lockdown.

The Herald understands that has prompted NZR to request a business exemption for the three teams to train in Taupō, which is in level 2, in order for them to enter the competition sooner rather than later. The revised draw, minus the three Auckland regional teams, has yet to be released by NZR.

It is understood that should the Government give the okay for the exemption, which is a high bar and by no means guaranteed, the three teams would travel to Taupō on the day Auckland moves to level 3. With cases steadily dropping by the day - 13 is the latest number - hopes are high that will happen next Wednesday.

The three teams would base themselves at Wairakei Resort and the bill picked up by NZR.

Murphy Taramai of Harbour on his 50th game leads the team out for the Mitre 10 Cup last year. Photo / Getty Images.

All players would need to have a Covid test before travelling. The players would be allowed to decline the trip should they or their families be worried about them travelling. The Herald has also learned that the players would need to stay in their own bubbles at the resort for seven days before being allowed to interact with the community.

The earliest the teams could enter the competition would be the first weekend of October and, assuming Auckland isn't at level 2 by then, it's possible their matches could be played in Taupō. Under level 2 restrictions, outdoor gatherings are restricted to fewer than 100 people. Crowds in stadiums are not permitted until level 1.

There is a feeling within rugby circles in the Super City that this will be NZR's final attempt to include Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau in the competition.

October 8 appears to be the cut-off date for the three unions' involvement. Should the Government decline the application then the teams from three unions are unlikely to play competitively this season.

There have been discussions about extending the NPC into December, but that appears to be unworkable as the Super Rugby players involved won't get an adequate break before they are expected to assemble for that competition.

Auckland were the beaten finalists at Eden Park last year when losing 13-12 to Tasman.

Making Harbour's current predicament even more difficult is the fact their chief executive of four years David Gibson has left his role.

Harbour chairman Gerard van Tilborg confirmed to the Herald that Gibson had left to pursue other "commercial opportunities". Gibson's notice period ended on August 19, two days after the nation went into lockdown. His role has been advertised but is yet to be filled.