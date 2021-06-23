Rugby: Māori All Blacks match against Samoa in Wellington to go ahead behind closed doors after Covid-19 scare

Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear breaks down the top moments from cricket, Olympics, netball and more in this week's top five. Video / NZ Herald

The test between Manu Samoa and the Māori All Blacks will go ahead as scheduled at Wellington's Sky Stadium this weekend, despite the recent Covid-19 scare in the capital.

The match will proceed with no fans in attendence and following Covid-19 guidelines, with the city moving to alert level 2 from 6pm tonight until 11.59pm on Sunday in reaction to a Covid-19 positive traveller from Australia spending time in Wellington last weekend.

Under level 2 guidelines, gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, so the match will be played in front of an empty stadium. Fans will still be able to watch the game, as it is being broadcast via Sky Sport from 7pm.

"We are disappointed not to be playing in front of our fans for the first game against the Māori All Blacks in Wellington due to the impact of Covid restrictions," Manu Samoa coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said.

"The wellbeing of the public is priority, and we know our fans will tune into Sky Sport to watch the game. We look forward to seeing everyone in the stands in Auckland."

The Māori All Blacks will play against Samoa in Wellington this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Māori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: "We are grateful the game can continue against our Samoan brothers but are obviously disappointed our fans won't be able to attend but know they will be supporting us and watching via Sky."

A statement from Sky Stadium confirmed all purchased tickets will be refunded in full and ticketek will be in touch with ticket holders directly.

It is one of several sporting events that will be impacted by the Covid-19 scare. The Central Pulse were scheduled to host the Mainland Tactix in Porirua on Sunday afternoon in the ANZ Premiership, the Wellington Saints were due to play the Hawke's Bay Hawks on Sunday as well.

The Wellington Marathon, which was due to be held on Sunday, has been postponed.