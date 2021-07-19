Rugby: Manu Samoa players defend fan tackled by security guard

As the players gather to celebrate, one of the team comes forward and starts to offer a traditional dance.

As a seemingly rogue rugby fan storms onto the pitch, a security guard sprints towards him and brings him to the ground with one impressive tackle.

But what happens next is probably something not many were expecting; as members of the Manu Samoa rugby team rush forward to help the fan, and then the security guard, up from the ground.

As the fan - shirtless and showing off a traditional Samoan tattoo for men, the pe'a - stands up, he starts to dance just as another security guard rushes up to grab him.

Again, the boys in blue appear to defend the member of the public and offer some explanation to the guard.

The guards eventually back off - with the first one sheepishly scratching his head as one of the players comforts him.

The incident was captured on video and has started to go viral after being uploaded on social media sites TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Some people have questioned why the players were quick to defend the man the security guard had just tackled.

However, Samoan fans have started to offer some explanation. The fan was simply responding according to normal cultural protocol.

"I mean I understand the security guard is just doing his job, but he don't [sic] know us Samoans.

"That's how we celebrate and show respect. We join in dance and celebrate together. The players know this ..."

The Manu Samoa had just officially qualified to take part in the 2023 Rugby World Cup after beating Tonga's 'Ikale Tahi rugby team 37-15 in Hamilton on Saturday night.

As the players gather to celebrate, one of the team comes forward and starts to offer a traditional dance in reflection of a taualuga.

The taualuga is a performance given at the end of any big Samoan occasion or event that warrants celebration and encourages people in attendance to dance.

Lakapi Samoa's high-performance general manager Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun said the organisation did not condone or tolerate actions such as running onto the field of play.

The security guards were doing their job and did it well to protect the Manu Samoa team, he said.

"The supporter was known by the management and players from the Samoan community and knew his intent as part of our Samoan culture of Ai Uli in which to pay respects and honour our win, but also knew it was not in line with World Rugby protocols and is not accepted behaviour."