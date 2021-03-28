Rugby: Ma'a Nonu sent off for elbow strike after retaliating to shoulder charge

All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu has been red-carded in a Top 14 clash for Toulon today after retaliating to an off the ball shoulder charge.

Nonu was sent from the field in the first half of Toulon's 54-16 defeat to Lyon for elbowing Jean-Marc Doussain in the head.

The 103-test All Black and two-time Rugby World Cup winner was rightly red carded but it appeared the Lyon halfback got off lightly.

Doussain, who famously made his test debut late into the 2011 Rugby World Cup final, led with his shoulder into the head of Nonu which should have also resulted in a red card. Doussain escaped with a yellow card.

"He's got off lightly, I'll tell you that," one commentator said.

However, Nonu was sent off after he retaliated with an elbow blow to Doussain's face right in front of the referee.

Nonu now faces a lengthy ban.