Rugby: Live updates: All Blacks v Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin - teams, kick-off time, live streaming and how to watch

In their past five tests the All Blacks hold a 3-2 advantage over Ireland. Photo / Photosport

In their past five tests the All Blacks hold a 3-2 advantage over Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the All Blacks' clash against Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

‌

Dublin is on notice. In town are the All Blacks, rugby's ultimate party-poopers.

They are having another one of those tours.

In Washington, the United States was congratulating itself on an ambitious bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup until their Eagles were smashed by 104 points.

In Cardiff, Wales opened its stadium to a first full crowd in 20 months and the home side was demolished by 54 points.

In Rome, the debut of new Italy coach Kieran Crowley, a former All Black, was a thumping by 47 points.

This Saturday the party is at a sold-out Lansdowne Road and New Zealand has turned up finding Ireland in high spirits.

What was expected to be a web-clearing runout against Japan last weekend turned into a wholesale clearing out of Japan to the tune of 60-5. Notwithstanding Japan's unforeseen apparent stage fright, Ireland's developing game plan to box-kick less and play more heads-up rugby suddenly blossomed into nine tries of highlight-reel quality.

The Irish switched the point of attack well, created lots of options, and ran good lines. Japan was overwhelmed.

"We'd love to do it all the time. We just got presented with the pictures and we read them quite well," Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton said.

He and his team expect a vastly different, fuzzier picture on Saturday.

A team that can go through you and around you, was one complimentary description of New Zealand by Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

Farrell assisted Joe Schmidt when Ireland beat the All Blacks in 2016 and 2018, and when they were hammered in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in their last meeting. In a first match against New Zealand as the boss, Farrell is seeing an improved, aggressive defense from the visitors and a strong rolling maul.

"You can't lose any moment whatsoever. If you lose any moment against the Kiwis, you get burnt," he said.

With only the Japan game as a warm up, and given an A-grade performance, Farrell picked the same side except for giving one of his Lions, lock Iain Henderson, the start ahead of Tadhg Beirne. Beirne, he said, will get to "finish the game really well for us."

New Zealand chose the side which destroyed Wales two weeks ago with a start for Sevu Reece on the left wing.

The All Blacks have been lauded on tour for their record-setting attack, but their defense has been just as good, conceding only three tries in three games, and only one in the first half.

It will be tested by three New Zealanders in green jerseys — backs Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki and James Lowe — all of whom scored tries against Japan.

Lowe is one of a number of Ireland players yet to play the All Blacks, many of whom he fought beside in Super Rugby and a couple he went to school with in Nelson.

"Mate," Lowe said, "I can't wait." - AP

Teams

All Blacks:

1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock (c) 6. Ethan Blackadder, 7. Dalton Papalii, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili



Ireland

1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Iain Henderson, 5. James Ryan, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan, 9. Jamison Gibson Park, 10. Johnny Sexton, 11. James Lowe, 12.Bundee Aki, 13. Garry Ringrose, 14. Andrew Conway, 15. Hugo Keenan.

Reserves:

16. Rob Herring, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Tadhg Beirne, 20. Peter O'Mahony, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Keith Earls.

Odds

All Blacks: $1.26

Ireland: $3.30

Points start: -9.5 All Blacks

Weather

Conditions are set to be clouding in through the afternoon with patchy rain and drizzle arriving towards evening, according to the Irish Met Office.

How to catch the action

The Herald will provide live updates. You can catch live commentary of the match on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 4am. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.