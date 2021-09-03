Rugby: 'Little bit of politics' behind Bledisloe blow up, All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor says

Ian Foster fronts as All Blacks depart for Australia. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor says he is expecting a "bloody physical battle" when the side meet the Wallabies in Perth on Sunday, but the delay between tests won't be the only motivating factor for the Australian side.

With Covid-19 affecting both sides of the Tasman and no certainty of where the Rugby Championship would be carried out, New Zealand Rugby opted not to send the All Blacks to Perth for their scheduled test on August 28.

It was a decision that left former Chiefs turned Wallabies coach Rennie fuming, saying New Zealand Rugby "didn't even have the respect to consult RA about their decision."

However, with Queensland confirmed as the location of the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks eventually took flight for Australia, with Sunday's test in Perth preceding four tests in Queensland.

Asked about the comments made by Rennie and whether the situation would provide some added influence to the Wallabies' performance this weekend, Taylor said there was probably more to it that met the eye.

"In professional footy, there's a little bit of politics involved and I think that's what it came down to at the end of the day," Taylor said on Friday.

"Their coach will be firing them up in more ways than one. They have a lot to prove. It will be a bloody physical battle, I imagine, and they'll be out to make up for what's been."

Codie Taylor in action against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks have won both their tests against Australia so far this year, locking the Bledisloe Cup away for another season. However, they will roll out a new-look side for the test in Perth as they turn their attention to the Rugby Championship campaign, with several players unavailable including captain Sam Whitelock.

Ardie Savea will lead the team, while Taylor has been promoted into the leadership group within the team.

"Nothing's really changed, to be fair," Taylor said. "I'd had open conversations with [All Blacks coach Ian Foster] earlier in ABs campaigns around being a leader that's not in the [leadership] group.

"I suppose I don't try to go out of my way and do things different; just hopefully be able to connect with most of the lads, be a voice when it's needed, and drive the little things really well. I've been in these roles before so for me it's about performing well first, then the leadership comes off the back of that.

"We've got new challenges ahead of us with this game this weekend. There were talks around the Bledisloe Cup, but for us it's about the Rugby Championship now. For me, I'm not looking to do anything more than I already do; it's just being there for the lads and performing well first. That's the way I want to lead."