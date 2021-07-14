Rugby: Lions star Josh Adams misses tour game to watch birth over Zoom

Josh Adams missed this morning's clash against South Africa A. Photo / AP

British and Irish Lions winger Josh Adams was a late withdrawal from the side's tour game against South Africa A this morning to witness the birth of his child - over Zoom.

The Welshman and his partner Georgia are expecting their first child and she went into labour early, meaning he had to skip this morning's clash in Cape Town.

Adams has been a try-scoring sensation for the Lions this tour with eight tries in three games. He scored four against Johannesburg-based Lions before a hat-trick against the Sharks last week.

The Lions currently trail a stacked South Africa A team with a starting line up that featured 11 World Cup winners.

"It has been concerning because my fiancee is going to be giving birth without me," Adams told Wales Online before the tour.

"That's the conversations we've had with our families and between myself and Georgia. They've given me their full backing to go out there and do them proud.

"They are all behind me. I don't think it would have worked unless we sat down and had these conversations.

"Georgia has been unbelievable and I've had advice off family as well and I'm so happy I've had their blessing to go.

"I have their full support. They said this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for myself."