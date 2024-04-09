TVNZ staff will learn their fate as job cut meetings loom, a warning as the Government looks at our gun laws and weather warnings in place. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

The Warriors have welcomed back some firepower for their round six clash with the Manly Sea Eagles, kick off 5pm Saturday.

Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and second rower Kurt Capewell return from one-week lay-offs. The experienced duo missed Saturday’s 34-4 win over South Sydney - Watene-Zelezniak with hamstring tightness while Capewell was following NRL concussion protocols.

Watene-Zelezniak slots back on the right wing for his 195th match while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck moves back to left centre in his third switch in as many games after playing at fullback in the 20-12 win over the Knights and then on the wing in his 200th milestone game against the Rabbitohs.

Capewell’s availability enables head coach Andrew Webster to name his preferred starting pack again with Mitchell Barnett moving back to the front row for his 149th career appearance.

While there’s positive news with Watene-Zelezniak and Capewell coming back into the side, there has been a setback for prop Bunty Afoa who is facing six-eight weeks on the sideline with a hamstring injury. It means the Warriors are still without four frontline players with Afoa joining Dylan Walker (ankle), Marata Niukore (foot) and Luke Metcalf (broken leg); between them they boast almost 500 NRL games.

The Mount Smart side are also preparing to defend hooker Freddy Lussick at the judiciary, who is facing a ban of up to eight weeks for a challenge in NSW Cup that left South Sydney halfback Lachlan Ilias with a broken leg.

Lussick was attempting to charge a kick from Illias but made contact with his leg as he was kicking, resulting in a nasty fracture that was said to be heard right around the stadium. Lussick’s case will be heard on Wednesday evening.

The promising Zyon Maiu’u returns to the matchday 23 following a four-week suspension following a high shot in pre-season against the Tigers.

Warriors team list v Sea Eagles

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Te Maire Martin

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Jackson Ford

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Tohu Harris

Interchange

14. Chanel Harris-Tavita

15. Tom Ale

16. Jazz Tevaga

17. Jacob Laban

Reserves

18. Adam Pompey

20. Taine Tuaupiki

21. Zyon Maiu’u

22. Edward Kosi

23. Ali Leiataua

INS

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Edward Kosi, Kurt Capewell, Taine Tuaupiki, Zyon Maiu’u

OUTS

Bunty Afoa











