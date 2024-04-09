The Warriors have welcomed back some firepower for their round six clash with the Manly Sea Eagles, kick off 5pm Saturday.
Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and second rower Kurt Capewell return from one-week lay-offs. The experienced duo missed Saturday’s 34-4 win over South Sydney - Watene-Zelezniak with hamstring tightness while Capewell was following NRL concussion protocols.
Watene-Zelezniak slots back on the right wing for his 195th match while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck moves back to left centre in his third switch in as many games after playing at fullback in the 20-12 win over the Knights and then on the wing in his 200th milestone game against the Rabbitohs.
Capewell’s availability enables head coach Andrew Webster to name his preferred starting pack again with Mitchell Barnett moving back to the front row for his 149th career appearance.
While there’s positive news with Watene-Zelezniak and Capewell coming back into the side, there has been a setback for prop Bunty Afoa who is facing six-eight weeks on the sideline with a hamstring injury. It means the Warriors are still without four frontline players with Afoa joining Dylan Walker (ankle), Marata Niukore (foot) and Luke Metcalf (broken leg); between them they boast almost 500 NRL games.
The Mount Smart side are also preparing to defend hooker Freddy Lussick at the judiciary, who is facing a ban of up to eight weeks for a challenge in NSW Cup that left South Sydney halfback Lachlan Ilias with a broken leg.
Lussick was attempting to charge a kick from Illias but made contact with his leg as he was kicking, resulting in a nasty fracture that was said to be heard right around the stadium. Lussick’s case will be heard on Wednesday evening.
The promising Zyon Maiu’u returns to the matchday 23 following a four-week suspension following a high shot in pre-season against the Tigers.
Warriors team list v Sea Eagles
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3. Rocco Berry
4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
5. Marcelo Montoya
6. Te Maire Martin
7. Shaun Johnson
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Wayde Egan
10. Mitchell Barnett
11. Jackson Ford
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Tohu Harris
Interchange
14. Chanel Harris-Tavita
15. Tom Ale
16. Jazz Tevaga
17. Jacob Laban
Reserves
18. Adam Pompey
20. Taine Tuaupiki
21. Zyon Maiu’u
22. Edward Kosi
23. Ali Leiataua
INS
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Edward Kosi, Kurt Capewell, Taine Tuaupiki, Zyon Maiu’u
OUTS
Bunty Afoa