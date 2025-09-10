“We do not condone, promote or encourage dangerous illegal or antisocial behaviour such are fireworks, burnouts or causing disturbances,” he wrote in a Facebook post, accompanied with a video of the Backstage with Cooper & Matty Johns talking about it.

“Do not attempt or copy anything shown or referenced. This content is for entertainment purposes only.”

Tuigamala is known among the 35,000 members of the group as somebody who provides light-hearted humour. He first made comments about standing outside team hotels before the 2024 season and has made two posts this year about it as well, before the Brisbane Broncos clash in April and the St George Illawarra Dragons match last month.

A post from 2023 insinuating similar behaviour.

Other posts he’s made in the group include leading a haka before every match and taking a boat to Brisbane to watch the Warriors.

Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron told the Sydney Morning Herald that he expects fans from both teams to “act responsibly”.

“We’re aware of the post that has been circulating,” Cameron said.

“I’m all for the fans being passionate about their team. I would expect both sets of fans to act responsibly while still supporting their clubs.

“There’s a lot of respect between the two clubs and everyone is excited about the challenge of going to New Zealand and playing in front of a full stadium.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

Warriors CEO Cameron George insists there is no reason to panic.

“There’s no need for Penrith to be concerned or stressed,” George said. “We have very responsible fans. We don’t expect anything other than them being jovial about the weekend.

“They’re excited about the weekend. Penrith don’t need to feel unsafe or anything in regards to that with their hotel.”

The Panthers head into the match as huge favourites, having won nine of the past 10 meetings between the two sides.

A handful of tickets still remain for Saturday’s clash.

The winner of Saturday’s match will take on the loser of Friday night’s qualifying final between the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.