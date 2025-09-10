The Warriors fan who made a Facebook post to a fan group encouraging supporters to disrupt the Penrith Panthers at their hotel ahead of Saturday’s elimination final in Auckland insists it was purely a joke.
A profile under the name Sione Tuigamala, made the post earlier this week to the‘New Zealand Warriors Till I Die’ group which gave people a “multi choice list of ways to help” the Warriors defy the odds and beat the Panthers.
The options included fireworks, burnouts and screaming in the early hours of Saturday morning outside the Pullman Hotel, egging the coaches box or running on to the field as a last resort.
The post went viral and when the Panthers caught wind, they contacted the NRL citing their concerns.
This isn’t the first time Tuigamala has made similar posts to this in the group, but he’s since come out to insist it was purely a joke and not to do any of those things.
“We do not condone, promote or encourage dangerous illegal or antisocial behaviour such are fireworks, burnouts or causing disturbances,” he wrote in a Facebook post, accompanied with a video of the Backstage with Cooper & Matty Johns talking about it.
“Do not attempt or copy anything shown or referenced. This content is for entertainment purposes only.”
Tuigamala is known among the 35,000 members of the group as somebody who provides light-hearted humour. He first made comments about standing outside team hotels before the 2024 season and has made two posts this year about it as well, before the Brisbane Broncos clash in April and the St George Illawarra Dragons match last month.