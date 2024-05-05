Two key calls went against the Warriors in their loss to the Knights. Photos / Sky Sport

Sunday’s third straight loss for the New Zealand Warriors was not without drama.

Two crucial calls went against the side in their 14-8 defeat to the Newcastle Knights, the worst being a vital penalty try that would have given them a halftime lead.

After a hapless opening 20 minutes during which they gave away five penalties, made four errors and handed Newcastle an 8-0 lead, the Warriors got the game back to 8-6.

Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak then appeared to hand the Warriors the lead, only for him to drop a ball over the line while being tackled mid-air by Greg Marzhew.

“Our game throws up some doozies sometimes and this is clearly one of them,” commentator Michael Ennis said.

“He’s tackled in the air and it’s not a penalty try. If he catches it, he scores no problem. Not sure how it’s not a penalty try.”

Shaun Johnson argued with referee Chris Butler that a penalty try should have been awarded, given Watene-Zelezniak seemed certain to score without the contact.

Butler agreed, but told Johnson it was against NRL interpretations for penalty tries to be given when players are tackled mid-air.

“The only reason he didn’t score is because he got tackled in the air,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said after the game.

“I don’t understand if there’s a clause for that particular play if you’re attacking and tackled in the air, but it looked like he was dead-set going to score for all money.

“I thought a penalty try is if someone is about to score, and they’re not allowed to through a penalty.”

The Warriors were denied again after the break when Jackson Ford was ruled to have obstructed Jackson Hastings in the lead-up to a Watene-Zelezniak touchdown.

There is no way that wasn't a penalty try with DWZ tackled in mid air. If it's not, there is no point having the rule.



DWZ doesn't drop the ball if he is not tackled. Very poor from the bunker, who seemed in a rush when there was no reason to be. @NZWarriors @nzheraldsport — Michael Burgess (@mikeburgess99) May 5, 2024

Penalty try every day of the week ending in Y, Butler and the bunker official will have questions to answer on Monday pic.twitter.com/FrP0sHiMnI — Josh (@Bearded_J_NZ) May 5, 2024

Tackled before catching the ball in the air put in a dangerous position. Warriors = penalty only panthers, Melbourne, Roosters = penalty try and sin bin #NRL #CORRUPTION #NRLKnightsWarriors — Hira (@SharpEdgeNZ) May 5, 2024

So tackling someone in the air, who has taken clean possession of the ball and is looking to put the ball down. Is not a penalty try, or a sin bin? “We never give penalty tries for that”… why not?? #NRLKnightsWarriors — Joshua Hill (@Kiinghill) May 5, 2024

That’s a very, VERY contentious call on half-time…



A penalty try all day for mine to DWZ.



He catches it cleanly, is tackled in mid-air (which is penalised) and causes him to drop it as he goes to put the ball down.



No other Knights player within cooee.#NRLKnightsWarriors — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) May 5, 2024

– With AAP