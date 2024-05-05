Sunday’s third straight loss for the New Zealand Warriors was not without drama.
Two crucial calls went against the side in their 14-8 defeat to the Newcastle Knights, the worst being a vital penalty try that would have given them a halftime lead.
After a hapless opening 20 minutes during which they gave away five penalties, made four errors and handed Newcastle an 8-0 lead, the Warriors got the game back to 8-6.
Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak then appeared to hand the Warriors the lead, only for him to drop a ball over the line while being tackled mid-air by Greg Marzhew.
“Our game throws up some doozies sometimes and this is clearly one of them,” commentator Michael Ennis said.
“He’s tackled in the air and it’s not a penalty try. If he catches it, he scores no problem. Not sure how it’s not a penalty try.”
Shaun Johnson argued with referee Chris Butler that a penalty try should have been awarded, given Watene-Zelezniak seemed certain to score without the contact.
Butler agreed, but told Johnson it was against NRL interpretations for penalty tries to be given when players are tackled mid-air.
“The only reason he didn’t score is because he got tackled in the air,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said after the game.
“I don’t understand if there’s a clause for that particular play if you’re attacking and tackled in the air, but it looked like he was dead-set going to score for all money.
“I thought a penalty try is if someone is about to score, and they’re not allowed to through a penalty.”
The Warriors were denied again after the break when Jackson Ford was ruled to have obstructed Jackson Hastings in the lead-up to a Watene-Zelezniak touchdown.
