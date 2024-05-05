Tyson Gamble of the Knights celebrates a try against the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

This is the kind of game you want to forget about as soon as possible – even though that will be hard.

It was played in terrible conditions, with a heavy field and monsoon like rain at times, which made any kind of enterprising football almost impossible.

It was exactly the kind of situation you don’t want when desperate for a win but the Warriors still needed to deal with the situation better.

The short story is that they have fallen to another loss – their third in a row – with a 14-8 reverse in Newcastle.

It was another messy performance, again far from the standards set for most of the Andrew Webster era.

But they also played without luck and were victims of some inept officiating in the tight contest, with an apology no doubt forthcoming on Monday from the NRL.

The Warriors looked to have a strong claim for a penalty try just before halftime, after Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was tackled in mid air but that wasn’t considered, while another potential try early in the second half was ruled out for obstruction, in what looked a tough call.

But the harsh facts are the Warriors were outmuscled and outplayed. The Knights are a limited team – especially without Kalyn Ponga - but managed the conditions, in a strong exhibition of wet weather football. They were more desperate on defence, especially in the last 15 minutes as the Warriors mounted a series of attacks.

The Warriors have lost their confidence – especially on attack – as they struggled to create much from good ball, even allowing for the weather.

And there are more injury issues to deal with, with Kurt Capewell departing in the first half with a calf injury.

It’s a long way back from here, especially with away games against the Roosters and Panthers to come over the next two weeks.

Newcastle dominated the early possession – helped by penalties and repeat sets – before Tyson Gamble’s opportunist 10th minute try, after Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad couldn’t clean up a grubber. There was a fortunate escape soon afterwards, with a clean drop by Marcelo Montoya unpunished, after a push on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. But the scrappy play continued from the Warriors, with a spate of spilled balls, though Newcastle were lucky with their first half penalty kick, after the officials erred when the ball was blatantly punched out of Nicoll-Klokstad’s grip.

The Warriors finally settled, rewarded with Dylan Walker’s gutsy try under the posts, after clever work from Tohu Harris and Wayde Egan. Earlier Walker had his knee wrenched badly in a tackle but played on. The visitors should have had more points just before halftime after Watene-Zelezniak split the ball in the process of scoring, as he was tackled in mid air catching a Johnson chip. It looked like an obvious penalty try but – between the referee Chris Butler and the bunker officials – they either forgot the rule or didn’t want to apply it and the home side hung on.

A brilliant try saver from Nicoll-Klokstad was also crucial, as he jolted the ball from Dane Gagai, when the State of Origin centre was in the process of forcing it.

Ford went close – after a mad chase of a Johnson kick – before another flashpoint, as Watene-Zelezniak’s acrobatic finish in the corner was scratched for a supposed obstruction, with Ford running into Jackson Hastings. It was an extremely marginal call, with the Newcastle man making the most of it.

The torrential rain returned and the Warriors spent a lot of time pinned in their own half, with the pressure eventually telling, as Daniel Saifiti ploughed over from close range in the 62nd minute.

That felt decisive. The Warriors threw everything at the last 15 minutes but Newcastle held, with some magnificent defence on their own line, though the execution was also lacking.

Andrew Webster confident and Warriors confident of form turnaround

Over the next three weeks Andrew Webster could be facing the biggest challenge of his coaching career – but he is not shying away from the prospect.

It’s too early in the season to panic but the Warriors have put themselves in a difficult situation ahead of a tough run of fixtures. Their victory song hasn’t been heard since April 6 – when they beat the Rabbitohs in Sydney – and the three performances since have ranged from patchy to poor.

Their issues were epitomised by the shock Anzac Day defeat to the Titans, where a fast finish couldn’t mask an unprecedented fade in the middle period of the game, where they conceded 27 unanswered points. On top of a heavy injury toll – they have used an NRL high 27 players – they are down on confidence and belief, while some individuals are struggling for form.

It’s not exactly where you want to be, given what is coming. They face a trip to Newcastle this Sunday (4pm) – always one of the toughest places to play, given their feverish home support – before away games against the Roosters and three-time premiers Penrith.

With a 3-1-4 record, the Warriors can’t afford to slip much further. They had difficult moments last season, particularly when they lost four of five games at one point (round eight to round 13) but that came when they already had the buffer of a 5-2 start to the year. Now there is much less credit in the bank.

Webster enjoyed a rare weekend off, spending time with his young son and wife, along with watching the other Warriors grades, highlighted by the Harold Matthews Cup (Under-17) team winning their grand final over the Western Suburbs Magpies 34-16 on Saturday. Now he is ready to go again.

“It is a challenge and it is something that we probably haven’t faced simply because of expectation,” said Webster. “We had worse areas last year but it is simply because people expect more of us and that’s cool, we expect more of ourselves. It probably is the biggest challenge but it is a challenge I am looking forward to. That is why I wanted to be a head coach, to enjoy these moments and go after it.”

The issues are obvious. The team have lost – or hopefully misplaced – the defensive resilience that made them so hard to beat last season. It’s not just the amount of points being shipped (79 in the past three games) but the way they are conceding tries, with bad defensive reads and individual misses.

“Our bad is as bad as anyone’s in the competition if I am being honest and the boys agree with that,” lamented Webster. “We are one of the bottom teams [in the NRL] for defending our errors at moment and that is not something we want to be, that wasn’t our identity last year.”

There’s also been something missing on attack, often lacking the instinctive connection and timing that was so apparent in 2023.

After three days off, there was a painful review on Monday morning - “the boys knew the answers, they were very forthcoming”. On a positive note, the longest turnaround of their season (10 days) has come at the right time and the team will benefit from four field sessions this week.

“We get to build combinations, get to get our fundamentals back,” said Webster. “We pride ourselves that our fundamentals stand up under pressure and they haven’t for the last couple of weeks.”

If body language is any measure, the Warriors are primed to bounce back. The players looked upbeat on Monday at a sharp training session, which focused on defensive alignment, making decisions under pressure and smart ball work.

Despite the recent performances, Webster ruled out making “wholesale changes” this week, saying he retains complete faith in the squad.

“We are really confident this group can get back to playing the footy that we want to play,” said Webster. “They have turned up with a great attitude [on Monday] to want to get better, we didn’t gloss over anything.”

Kurt Capewell is expected to come back into the mix for the Knights game, after he missed the Titans match with a throat injury, while Webster said Bunty Afoa (hamstring) was “a chance”, with others to return in the coming weeks.