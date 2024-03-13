Warriors players react to conceding a try to the Melbourne Storm last season. Photosport

Warriors players react to conceding a try to the Melbourne Storm last season. Photosport

It’s no doubt the worst-case scenario for the Warriors to avoid a 0-2 start to their NRL campaign.

Andrew Webster’s side have high expectations for the 2024 season and 20 minutes into the season opener on Friday they were living up to them. But a poor showing in the second half led to a four-point defeat to the Sharks.

To avoid a losing streak to start the season they need to end a big losing streak.

They face the Storm in Melbourne, who have certainly had the Warriors’ number for the past decade and counting. It would be unfair to call it a rivalry - more a one-sided match-up.

The Warriors have lost 14 straight to the Storm with their last win coming in round 18, in 2015. There have been five Prime Ministers and 22 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since that 28-14 victory at Mt Smart.

Shaun Johnson is the only player still with club, via a stint in Cronulla, while current Warriors skipper Tohu Harris was playing for the Storm. Webster was an assistant coach for the Warriors at the time. The win didn’t exactly spark the side, more the opposite. That victory moved the Warriors to fourth on the standings before they finished the season by losing eight straight and missing the playoffs.

You have to go back another year for the club’s last win in Melbourne. The lowest point of the losing streak no doubt came two years ago when the Storm romped to a 70-10 Anzac Day victory.

To their credit, last year was a much better showing for the Warriors, the first in Melbourne under Webster.

In their only meeting in 2023, they pushed the Storm to the limit holding a 22-12 lead early in the second half and almost defied the loss of Harris, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jazz Tevaga to injury and the sinbinning of Dylan Walker - eventually falling 30-22.

Gone is the traditional Anzac Day clash between the two clubs, with the Warriors scheduled to face the Titans instead on April 25. Maybe a change of fixture is a good thing for the Warriors. They could also gain hope from the Broncos who ended their own 14-game losing streak to the Storm in the playoffs last season and the Knights who ended an 11-game streak to the Storm last season.

Warriors’ current losing streaks

14 - Melbourne Storm - Last win - Round 18, 2015

8 - Penrith Panthers - Last win - Round 10, 2019

8 - South Sydney Rabbitohs - Last win - Round 1, 2018

7- Sydney Roosters - Last win - Round 4, 2018

Warriors’ current winning streaks

6 - Bulldogs - Last defeat - Round 23, 2018

6 - Wests Tigers - Last defeat - Round 2, 2019