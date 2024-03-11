New Zealand Warriors captain Tohu Harris after their loss against the Cronulla Sharks. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and the worst from the sporting weekend.

Losers: The Warriors... real sports fans

The Warriors need a rapid reset on and off the field.

They’ll do one of those things, for sure. As for the other, not so sure.

The Cronulla Sharks didn’t do much more than produce a classic display of NRL resilience to beat the Warriors in the nicely-hyped season opener at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors were initially superb, then shot themselves in the foot as they fell well short of last season’s glories, ones that have made them - in many minds - title contenders in 2024.

It left a lot of concerns.-

After a superlative 2023, Shaun Johnson lost his way in the first round. He lacked energy and failed to direct the side - it was a reminder of his bad days.

This club will struggle unless it finds a like-for-like prop to replace Addin Fonua-Blake when he leaves at the end of this year. Fonua-Blake had yet another storming game.

Dummy half Wayde Egan is not only pivotal but - unfortunately - just about the most injury-prone player in the NRL.

Returning superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had a mixed night and didn’t look entirely at home in the centres.

The immensely physical Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is irreplaceable at fullback. Taine Tuaupiki ran around a lot but didn’t produce anything too convincing. Perhaps supercharged wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is a better No 1 option, unless coach Andrew Webster relents and switches RTS to fullback.

Hardworking forward Jackson Ford’s fumbles have put a spotlight on his game. Marata Niukore’s brute power will be sorely missed over the coming weeks. Or to put it another way, how on Earth did Eliesa Katoa end up at Melbourne?

Off the field, the atmosphere at Mt Smart was wonderful but also overly contrived, dominated by the ground announcer’s monotone shouting during the game.

It reminded me a bit of South Africa in 2010 when the Fifa World Cup was dominated, and ruined, by the noise of plastic trumpets.

Crowds should be allowed to create the atmosphere and choose when to hit the vocal overdrive to bolster their team.

A young Warriors fan during the NR season opener against the Cronulla Sharks at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart. Photo / Photosport

This includes, nowadays, the ability for the crowd to react to decision replays on the screen, rather than having their collective voice overridden.

“Up the Wahs” has its place around the rise of the Warriors, but not as a constant stadium voice-over.

Or to put it another way - people in the crowd know a lot more about the sport than the Mt Smart barker seems to.

I fear the club thinks it’s doing a great job of crowd control. For those who agree, try watching English Premier League or Six Nations games to discover what real (crowd) noise is all about.

Winner: Athletics... Geordie who?

New Zealand athletics keeps bobbing to the surface thanks to characters such as Zoe Hobbs.

This includes high jumper Hamish Kerr and unheralded 1500m runner Geordie Beamish winning world indoor titles in Scotland last week, while more famous compatriots Eliza McCartney and Tom Walsh claimed silver.

Some 1500m heavyweights like Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr were missing but steeplechaser Beamish’s victory was still an “incredible upset” as one overseas writer put it.

There’s a further chance for athletics to grab a little bit of the spotlight, when the national track and field championships start in Wellington on Thursday, after build-up meetings in Christchurch and Auckland.

The stars include South African recruits Welre and Ethan Olivier, the brothers who are chasing Olympic selection in the triple jump.

Winner: Matt Henry

The 32-year-old opening bowler has had a stunning series against Australia, after living in the shadow of Trent Boult, Tim Southee et al. Indeed, New Zealand appears to have a production line of fantastic quick bowlers.

Winner: Glenn Phillips

A wonder catch in the gully to dismiss Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne. Phillips’ fielding is worth watching alone.

Loser: Our cricket preparation

Not for the first time, it felt as if New Zealand was in a bit of a sleepwalk as it approached a glamour cricket series against Australia. Despite Australia’s brilliant bowling attack, this series was winnable.

Losers: The Crusaders... Rob Penney

A third straight loss in Super Rugby Pacific, this time in Fiji.

Have the repeat champions suddenly become New Zealand’s worst team? Hard to believe, but possibly true right now.

The Crusaders stayed in-house, in a way, by choosing former Canterbury forward Rob Penney as their coach, replacing the super-successful Scott Robertson.

But it always looked like a bit of a risk, given Penney’s quick sacking at the Waratahs a few years ago.

Winner: Highlanders, thanks to...

... Tane Edmed.

The unfancied southerners tipped over the Waratahs in Sydney, but the home team should have nailed another Super Rugby victory over a Kiwi side. Goalkicker Edmed fluffed a straightforward penalty attempt on fulltime.

Loser: This rugby quiz game

Trying to remember where All Blacks stars have gone when you watch a Super Rugby game, although Japan is always a good guess.

Winner: Winston Peters

The master politician struck gold with the Hurricanes Poua haka controversy.

Peters knows his audience.

For those who missed it, the team unleashed a haka that appeared to, as Peters described it, “insult” the Government.

And yes, the Poua are in dangerous territory if they are making politically charged messages, ones in this case related to the Treaty of Waitangi.

I’d also question the workings of a sports team that claims all of its members have or must have the same political thinking. This doesn’t sound particularly democratic. And why do we need the haka performed before domestic sports games?

On the controversy itself, the Hurricanes are claiming that the revised haka has been misinterpreted.

In a world where both Māori and women have long been disadvantaged, it feels more invigorating to try to understand where the Hurricanes team is coming from than shout them down.

But political activism, noble as it is, is best conducted elsewhere.

Winner: Ben Earl

The No 8 had a storming game for England in their last-gasp Six Nations victory over Ireland, then had a go at the “crap” the team had received last week. A real-life reaction, rather than the preconceived “I’m proud of my teammates” nonsense we get in a lot of post-match interviews.

Loser: Lydia Ko

The Kiwi ace was expected to make a fourth-round charge during the latest LPGA event in China but faded after missing three short putts.

Ko looked to have the win she needed for her Hall of Fame entry earlier this year before Nelly Korda snatched victory away.

We’re kind of assuming Ko will get the final Hall of Fame point needed, but the fields are so strong now and there are so many players capable of winning that her bid might turn into a so-close-but-yet-so-far deal.

Loser: Red Bull

Team boss Christian Horner, whose allegedly inappropriate behaviour has caused a rift in the Formula One powerhouse, admitted unbeatable world champion Max Verstappen might leave the team.

Winner: The three-way EPL title race

A fantastic battle between Manchester City and Liverpool has left Arsenal on top. Football fans will be salivating about the next couple of months.