FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Captaincy

Although the Warriors have answered the leadership question, appointing Mitch Barnett and James Fisher-Harris to replace retired incumbent Tohu Harris, neither will take the field for this fixture.

Instead, hooker Wayde Egan assumes the skipper’s armband, hinting at the leadership hierarchy behind the two official captains.

This week’s announcement shouldn’t have been totally unexpected. Barnett did a great job filling in for the oft-injured Harris last season, but if he continues his form, he will likely miss some games through representative commitments.

Fisher-Harris oozes leadership qualities and would have been the logical choice, if he wasn’t still getting used to his new surroundings at Mt Smart.

All-star absences

Five Warriors were named for the Māori All Stars to face their Indigenous counterparts on Saturday, but two of them – Taine Tuaupiki and Adam Pompey – have not made the trip to Sydney.

Pompey has picked up an injury, but Tuaupiki will line up for the Warriors at fullback in Hamilton.

His presence may have denied Roger Tuivasa-Sheck a start in the No.1 jersey, but Tuaupiki is undoubtedly a top talent and needs to be nurtured wherever possible.

Last week, he came off the bench early to replace Dallin Watene-Zelezniak on the wing and that may still be an option, when the regular season starts.

As it is, Fisher-Harris, Jacob Laban and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will represent the club in the All Stars.

Warriors to watch

Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

The teenage cousin of former All Black Isaia Toeava bypassed age-group play last season and played all 25 games for the Warriors Reserves, starting as a prop/second-rower and finishing in the centres, where he will line up on Saturday. He was named NSW Cup Clubman of the Year and had his contract extended through 2026.

Te Maire Martin/Luke Metcalf

This duo get another chance to consolidate their halves combination, after their strong showing against Cronulla last week. Chanel Harris-Tavita gets his first opportunity off the bench, with Jett Cleary also on the interchange.

Healey v Lussick

Sam Healey has come through the Cronulla system, helping Newtown Jets to NSW Cup glory, before signing a three-year contract with the Warriors late last year. He was a lively performer against his old club last week and is already challenging Freddy Lussick for the back-up hooker role.

Who to watch from Melbourne

Sualauvi Faalogo

The livewire fullback has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Storm line-up, stringing together just 15 games since his 2023 debut, but he inflicted suffering on the Warriors last year, when he had a try double in 38-34 win at Go Media Stadium.

Setu Tu

Twelve months ago, the flying winger was part of the Warriors NSW Cup squad, but left at the end of the season to join Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup competition and now finds himself facing his old clubmates in a pre-season game. Will he be another one that got away?

Stefano Utoikamanu

The Auckland-born front-rower has starred for Wests Tigers for four years, making a State of Origin appearance for New South Wales in 2023. His form tapered off last season, as he eyed a departure from the wooden-spooners, but should prove a valuable pickup for the Storm this season.

Nathaniel Roche

Another familiar name to Warriors fans, who may recall how persistent injuries curtailed his stay at the Auckland club. A promising hooker, who just couldn’t seem to stay on the park, his last first-grade outing was for Parramatta Eels in 2021 and he has played NSW Cup since.

Morgan Harper

The Hamilton-born centre was signed by Canterbury Bulldogs as a teenager, but saw his career delayed, when he became the father of twins. He’s bounced around the competition since, also spending time at Manly and Parramatta, and has signed with North Sydney Bears this year.

Tui Katoa

Another Hamilton product scooped up as a youngster, making 10 appearances for Canterbury Bulldogs from 2020-22. He’s the younger brother of Cronulla winger Sione Katoa and has signed with North Sydney this year.

Taine Tuaupiki. Photo / Photosport

Teams

Warriors: 1 Taine Tuaupiki, 2 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 3 Ali Leiataua, 4 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 5 Ed Kosi, 6 Te Maire Martin, 7 Luke Metcalf, 8 Bunty Afoa, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Jackson Ford, 11 Demetric Vaimauga, 12 Kurt Capewell, 13 Erin Clark

Interchange: 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Marata Niukore, 16, Leka Halasima, 17 Tom Ale, 18 Sam Healey, 19 Tanner Stowers-Smith, 20 Freddy Lussick, 22 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 23 Geronimo Doyle, 24 Luke Hanson, 25 Kalani Going, 26 Moala Graham-Taufa, 27 Sio Kali, 28 Motu Pasikala, 29 Jett Cleary

Storm: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Kane Bradley, 3 Mitch Jennings, 4 Coby Williamson, 5 Setu Tu, 6 Tyran Wishart, 7 Keagan Russell-Smith, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Bronson Garlick, 10 Lazarus Vaalepu, 11 Ativalu Lisati, 12 Joe Chan, 13 Angus Hinchey

Interchange: 14 Stanley Huen, 15 Cooper Page-Wilson, 16 Nathaniel Roche, 17 Ben Talty, 18 Morgan Harper, 19 Jack Goulding, 20 Hugo Peel, 21 Josh Billing, 22, Suli Pole, 23 Vaka Sikahele, 24 Preston Conn, 25 Liam Williams, 26 Eli Morris, 27 Ioane Lui, 28 Tuipulotu Katoa

What’s going to happen

With at least a smattering of first-grade performers and a pre-season run under their belts, the Warriors should prove too strong for the Storm wannabes ... but once the benches empty, anything can happen, as the Sharks showed last week.

Where to watch

Sky Sport 2 from 3pm.