Jensen’s now facing intense treatment, including a bone marrow transplant and daily transfusions.

After being in the wider S.G. Ball Cup (Under-19) squad last year, Jensen made his debut this season, playing in eight of the team’s nine games in the halves and at hooker and was later promoted to work with the Jersey Flegg team.

Warriors Jersey Flegg coach Grant Pocklington told the Herald the news came as a huge shock, sharing that he even played in a Māori league tournament just days prior to finding out the devastating news.

“He’s a tough young man and to find out that, that he was crook, was a bit of a surprise,” Pocklington said.

“He’s very dedicated and disciplined around what he does. He plays tough with great smarts down the short side.

Noah Jensen. Photo / Photosport

“With his commitment, he was definitely heading in the right direction.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise funds to help the family and medical costs, which likely won’t be covered otherwise. In two days, over $14,000 has been raised.

The page, set up by his auntie, Angela Streat, said Jensen is being well looked after by doctors and nurses.

Warriors Jersey Flegg coach Grant Pocklington. Photo / Photosport

“We are still in so much shock with the news,” a blurb on the page said. “He will be going through some really intense treatment and has already.

“The treatment is also very expensive and Noah will be having bone marrow transplant with daily blood and platelets transfusion. We are very much in the unknown at the moment.”

The page adds that Jensen has been brave and strong and is ready to fight.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George offered his support to Jensen and his family.

“Our thoughts, love and support go out to Noah and his family at this time,” George said.

“He has been in our system for some time and was a key contributor to our S.G. Ball side this season as well as being part of our Under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup squad.”

