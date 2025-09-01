The Warriors are throwing their support behind a promising playmaker in their Jersey Flegg Under-21s squad whose career is at a crossroads after the shock diagnosis of two incredibly rare blood diseases.
On Friday, Noah Jensen was informed by doctors that he had paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and aplastic anaemia,meaning he must remain in hospital indefinitely.
PNH is a blood disorder characterised by the destruction of red blood cells, an increased risk of blood clots, and bone marrow failure.
According to the PNH Support Association of New Zealand, there are 22 diagnosed cases on the patient registry in this country, with the average age of diagnosis in the mid-thirties, which is higher than Jensen’s age of 19.
Aplastic anaemia, a bone marrow disorder where the body produces too few new blood cells, is also rare with approximately 10 people are diagnosed with it in New Zealand each year.
Jensen’s now facing intense treatment, including a bone marrow transplant and daily transfusions.
After being in the wider S.G. Ball Cup (Under-19) squad last year, Jensen made his debut this season, playing in eight of the team’s nine games in the halves and at hooker and was later promoted to work with the Jersey Flegg team.
Warriors Jersey Flegg coach Grant Pocklington told the Herald the news came as a huge shock, sharing that he even played in a Māori league tournament just days prior to finding out the devastating news.