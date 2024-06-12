Brandon Smith. Photo / Getty Images

Brandon Smith received a breach notice for missing a Sydney Roosters team meeting on June 3.

Smith feared being sacked and faced both a formal warning and a suspended fine from the club.

Despite teammate support, concerns linger about Smith’s future with the Roosters, contracted through 2025.

Brandon Smith feared the Sydney Roosters would sack him after failing to attend a team meeting during their NRL bye week.

On top of receiving a formal warning from the club, the 28-year-old has been dropped ahead of the clash with the Parramatta Eels this weekend and rumours are circulating it was a sign Smith was on the outer.

The Kiwis international missed the team’s mid-season review on June 3 resulting in Smith being handed a breach notice, the latest in a list of indiscretions committed since he arrived in Sydney from Melbourne last year.

Smith addressed the incident publicly for the first time on Tuesday morning, telling James Graham on The Bye Round podcast it was “dumb”.

“I was starting to think I was going to get sacked myself,” he said.

”It’s a warning but also a fine. I don’t know if I pay anything, it’s suspended. If I get that second breach then I pay that fine, but you don’t want a second breach. Not much [more disciplinary action] has really come of it.”

Smith explained because the team had the bye, he thought the Roosters staff would give the players the day off.

“You check your schedule before you sleep. But I was thinking on a normal game, you go to sleep and you have a day off after a game ... I should’ve checked and I didn’t, and then when I got home [the meeting] was all over.”

Concerns about Smith’s future at the club were expressed by News Corp journalist Dave Riccio on NRL360, who suggested that it may be “baby steps towards an exit” for the player.

“We sat on the show two seasons ago ahead of Brandon’s appointment at the Roosters and questioned if it was the right move.

“Certainly not branding Brandon’s signing that he’s a poor player or anything in the regard (but) whether he’d be a good fit for the Sydney Roosters.

“At this point in time, I think it’s baby steps towards an exit... I just don’t think it’s worked.”

Smith’s teammates, Luke Keary and Victor Radley, also made their feelings known during a media session, with Keary emphasising the importance of upholding the club’s standards and Radley describing the situation as a “kick up the arse” for Smith.

The lack of defence from his teammates has raised eyebrows, with rugby league great Gorden Tallis questioning whether Smith is “off with the players”.

Former Roosters player Braith Anasta also found it unusual for the club to not support one of their own.

Veteran journalist Paul Crawley speculated more was happening behind the scenes.

“It’s not as if he totally unloaded on him, but what Keary said about him it just makes you think there’s more to this than meets the eye.”

Contracted through 2025 after taking up a player option this year, Smith told Graham the breach notice could be considered a formal warning and came with a suspended fine.

Smith said he was “pretty sad” throughout the bye week and limited his social media time in a bid to snap out of his funk.

”You can cop sprays, but when you get it in an email form it’s a lot harsher,” he said. ”I’m trying to shift my energy away from it because it’s been consuming the whole week of the bye, to be honest.”

Smith has since returned to the team, saying he was the “first one in to training” on Monday. Roosters teammates managed to laugh off Smith’s mistake, but coach Trent Robinson was less jocular.

”The boys were funny, making fun of me. Trent was disappointed because it’s quite a rookie mistake. I feel like I let people down, and I don’t like letting people down. It definitely made me want to chill out a little bit and focus on what’s really important.”

Smith has been left out of the Roosters’ 22-man squad against Parramatta on Saturday night, with Conor Watson replacing him at hooker.

- with AAP