Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League

Kiwis v Samoa: Gun centre Casey McLean on rapid rise, choosing heritage over Origin

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Kiwis veteran Kieran Foran talks with NZ Herald league writer Michael Burgess about retirement, family and finishing on a high.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Casey McLean is going places – fast.

And much to the joy of everyone involved with New Zealand rugby league, he will be doing it in a Kiwis jumper. The 19-year-old, who has had one of the most impressive introductions to test footy in the history of the sport, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save