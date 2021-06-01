Rugby league: Young Warriors star Reece Walsh receives one-match suspension by NRL judiciary, will miss Melbourne Storm clash

Cheree Kinnear gives us the results from a packed weekend of sport.

Cheree Kinnear gives us the results from a packed weekend of sport.

The Warriors have suffered a major blow with young playmaker Reece Walsh receiving a one-match suspension by the NRL judiciary.

Walsh was cited by the judiciary for striking second-rower Mitchell Dunn late in the first half of his side's heartbreaking 29-28 defeat to the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.

The 18-year-old entered an early guilty plea, resulting in a one-match ban and 150 carryover points, meaning he will miss the club's match against the Melbourne Storm on the Central Coast on June 13.

Walsh's exclusion against a Premiership contender will be a mammoth loss for the Warriors, stripping them of one of the brightest talents in the game, and arguably their best player right now.

While in his rookie season and yet to wave goodbye to his teenage years, Walsh has been the focal point of the Warriors' attack since featuring regularly in the NRL.

Reece Walsh will miss the Warriors' upcoming matchup with the Melbourne Storm after copping a one-match suspension by the NRL judiciary. Photo / Photosport

His best performance to date came in their victory over the Wests Tigers in round 11 where starting at fullback, he finished with one try, three try assists, one linebreak and 140 running metres.

He was again at his best against the Cowboys with a try, 227 metres and four tackle breaks.

The ban will result in a backline reshuffle that'll likely see captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck return to fullback.

Outside back Adam Pompey will also miss the Storm clash after being charged with a crusher tackle on Cowboys' forward Heilum Loki in the 35th minute. The 22-year-old has 150 carryover points.

Utility forward Jazz Tevaga has been ordered to pay a $1350 AUD fine for a dangerous contact charge, also on Loki, at the half-hour mark which saw him sent to the sin bin.

Pompey and Tevaga also entered early guilty pleas.

The Warriors are currently enjoying a week off with just eight of the 16 NRL clubs playing this weekend, ahead of the State of Origin opener next Wednesday.