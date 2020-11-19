Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: What to expect from Nathan Brown's Warriors

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Warriors CEO Cameron George says that 2020 will be remembered as the year 'that made us as a club'.
Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Toward the back end of the 2020 season, the Warriors began to find their way.

After dropping eight of their first 11 games, they finished the year with eight wins to their name and until

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.