Rugby league: Warriors to extend stay in Australia until June 21

Departing Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will spend most of his final season with the club based in Australia. Photo / Photosport

With no transtasman bubble in sight, the Warriors are heading into familiar territory for the 2021 NRL season.

The Auckland club have committed to extending their stay in Australia this year, with their goal of returning home in early April now an aim to return home in late June.

The extended stay means the club will not play a game at Mt Smart Stadium until at least round 16, when they are scheduled to go up against the St George Illawarra Dragons on July 2.

"It was our hope initially that we would be able to return home for our April 9 match against Manly Warringah but the resurgence in Covid-19 transmissions in New Zealand leaves us with no option but to extend our stay," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said.

"Indications are the introduction of any transtasman bubble will happen later than originally hoped. On that basis, we've had discussions with the NRL and our players and staff about delaying our return to ensure we have some continuity for the first 15 rounds of the competition.

"We thank our members, fans and sponsors for their support, understanding and patience through these challenging times while we've been preparing for the 2021 season at our home away from home on the Central Coast.

"Clearly this hasn't been the outcome we wanted, particularly after being away from home for the entire 2020 season, but I hope our determination to front up for our fans, our partners, and our country gives everyone cause to be proud of the club and excited to be part of another premiership challenge.

"When it's safe to do so, we look forward to sharing the biggest homecoming party with everyone at Mt Smart Stadium but for now the players and staff are focused on the opening round of the season against Gold Coast on Saturday week."

The decision means the Warriors will play at least seven of their 12 home games for the season across the ditch. Six of those games will be played at Central Coast Stadium, while their match against the Parramatta Eels on May 16 will be a part of the NRL's Magic Round, played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The club hope to be able to return to Auckland during the break for the standalone State of Origin match on June 27, allowing time for the Warriors to sort themselves out and settle back in on home soil before getting back into action.