Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: Warriors coach Nathan Brown reveals why he dropped gun NRL second rower Eliesa Katoa

4 minutes to read
All you need to know from a weekend of golden point thrillers in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

All you need to know from a weekend of golden point thrillers in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has confirmed that gun second rower Eliesa Katoa has been dropped due to form reasons, with the hope he can develop his game in reserve grade.

After starting the first five

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.