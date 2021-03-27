Rugby league: Ricky Stuart storms out of press conference after one question

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart stormed out of his press conference after just one question following his team's nailbiting loss to the Warriors.

The Warriors claimed a thrilling 34-31 victory at GIO Stadium, scoring a try at the death then saving one with seconds remaining to hold onto a dramatic three-point win.

But Stuart was clearly irate about something — most likely a dubious refereeing decision that saw the Warriors score a second-half try despite a blatant forward pass in the lead-up to Ben Murdoch-Masila's four-pointer.

Rugby league great Steve Roach said on Fox League's commentary: "That was a forward pass, no doubt about it".

Stuart started his presser by saying how proud he was of his troops, who played the majority of the match with just one man on the bench after being ravaged by injury inside 13 minutes.

"In all my years of coaching ... I've never been involved in a greater team performance," Stuart said.

"I've never seen a group of individuals, when we were down to 14, play so well but yet play to such adversity and play for each other.

"I know it's in us and I learnt tonight it's even more in us.

"I've got a winning team in there because we didn't get the points tonight but I know what changeroom I'd prefer to be in coaching tonight and that's in my changeroom."

Then things took a turn as Stuart went on a 33-second rant.

"I come in here because it's my job," he added. "I respect the fact that you (journalists) have got a job and I've got $20,000 hanging over my head.

"If I don't turn up here I get fined. If all the fine money was going to the Ricky Stuart Foundation I would tell you the truth today because I know that money is going to the best cause I know of.

"But I can't tell you the truth, I can't tell you the way that game panned out because I would get fined so I'm not going to answer any questions. I've done my job."

At that point the Raiders mentor stood up and walked ou