Rugby league: NRL games cancelled as Queensland goes into lockdown

Queensland health chief Dr Jeanette Young has announced that the remainder of this weekend's NRL games in the state have been called off due to a recent outbreak of Covid.

Dr Young confirmed the news when asked by a reporter what the status of the NRL games would be, and whether crowds would be able to attend.

"No, there will be no football matches," Dr Young said.

"So, no community sport, no professional sport, nothing for the next three days. Starting as of 4:00pm today."

League fans will miss out on a top-of-the-table clash between the Storm and Panthers. Photo / Getty

The NRL had teams move into bubbles in Queensland, but with the new outbreak, it has thrown the future of the competition up in the air.

The state had already played host to a number of games in Round 20 of the NRL, but the rest of the round has been shut down.

The NRL is reportedly conducting emergency talks with the Queensland government to seek exemption for the competition to continue.

The full list of cancelled NRL games include the Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm v Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs v Gold Coast Titans and the Cronulla Sharks v Manly Sea Eagles.