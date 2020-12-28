Rugby league: NRL forward Jamil Hopoate charged with assault and drink driving

Jamil Hopoate's NRL career could be in doubt after several charges were laid against him. Photo / Getty Images

NRL star Jamil Hopoate's career is in the balance after being charged with assault and drink driving on Sunday evening.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the 26-year-old was allegedly found by police driving under the influence on the NSW mid-north coast.

He was charged with three counts of common assault, two counts of stalking or intimidation and mid-range drink driving.

According to the report, police will allege in court the assault charges relate to an attack on Hopoate's girlfriend at a pub in Port Macquarie.

Jamil is the son of former NRL star John Hopoate, and the brother of Bulldogs fullback Will Hopoate.

He made his NRL debut in 2020 and played 12 matches for the Brisbane Broncos, but is off contract now after his deal expired at the end of the season.

Hopoate previously served jail time in 2014 after assaulting two men outside a pub in Sydney's northern beaches — after which he was sacked by the Manly Sea Eagles.

"Being inside (jail), watching football, I took it for granted," Hopoate said earlier this year.

"I took everything for granted actually. I didn't realise how good I had it. Going inside made me realise what I had and how precious it is, to be playing footy.

"I did a year (in jail). It was scary. You're wasting life sitting in jail, wasting my career.

"I thought my career was over so that hurt too. I've been away from my daughter, my family and friends – it was more hurtful than scary."

Hopoate was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, January 20th.