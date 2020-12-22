Website of the Year

Sport

Who won New Zealand sport in 2020?

17 minutes to read

Time to say good riddance to 2020 and celebrate the few wins we had in New Zealand sport this year.

By:

Joel Kulasingham is a sports reporter for NZME

OPINION

It all seemed to go downhill on January 27.

Kobe Bryant died in an unfortunate helicopter crash that shocked the world. It was my first day back at work after a wholesome family holiday

